Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Says She Was Cremated and Died at Home.!

Following her passing on December 5, Us Weekly can confirm that Kirstie Alley was cremated.

TheCheersalum’s death certificate, which U exclusively got on Thursday, December 29, states that she passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida. She had a 71-year-old age.

The It Takes Two actress was being treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, for colon cancer when she passed away.

After Alley passed away, her adult children William True and Lillie Stevenson—whom she had with her ex-husband Parker Stevenson—announced her death on the actress’ Instagram page.

The December 5 social media message read: “We are sad to inform you that our wonderful, fierce, and beloved mother has died away following a struggle with cancer, which was only recently found.

” She fought valiantly while surrounded by her closest family members, leaving us with little doubt about her unending love of life and whatever adventures lie ahead. She was a legendary actress, but she was an even better mother and grandma.

William and Lillie went on to say: Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandkids, and her numerous animals, not to mention her unending joy of creating, were unsurpassed and left us encouraged to live life to the fullest as she did.

In the wake of Alley’s passing, Parker, who was married to her from 1983 until 1997, delivered his own emotional tribute.

Hello, Kirstie alley The 70-year-old Baywatch alum shared an old photo of the two together with a caption on Instagram on December 5 that read: “I am so grateful for our years together and for the two amazingly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. We will miss you. I love you, Parker.

Alley and Parker also have three grandkids together in addition to their two children. Previously, TheFat Actressalum referred to herself as Gammy in social media posts concerning young children.

Many of TheLook Who’s Talkingstar’s previous co-stars paid tribute to her after her passing. It Takes Two Costar Alley In his eulogy on December 6, Steve Guttenberg remembered Kirstie’s soulfulness and her compassion toward the material world, adding, “The world seems a little bit empty without Kirstie.”

In the Look Who’s Talking movie series, John Travolta, who starred opposite Alley, wrote: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.”

In response to the actress’s passing, Ted Danson, who plays Alley, told Deadline a moving anecdote.

Today, while flying, I did something I hardly ever do. I viewed a previous episode of Cheers. In that episode, despite Kirstie’s fervent desire to accept Tom Berenger’s proposal, she kept declining. The Good Place alum told the site that Kirstie was absolutely fantastic in it.

Her portrayal of a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both heartbreaking and hilarious. When she filmed the scene 30 years ago, she made me laugh, and she still makes me laugh now.

I learned that Kirstie had passed away as I stepped off the plane. She always made me laugh, and I’m both incredibly sad and appreciative of that. To her children, I extend my love. They are well aware that their mother had a pure heart. She will be missed.