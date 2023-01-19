Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms NYE Outing With Tyler C. Was a Date.

Increasing the tempo of the situation? Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallarian were seen cuddling up on New Year’s Eve despite her claims that they are only friends, and now she is subtly shifting her story.

Kristin Cavallari Plays Into Tyler Cameron Speculation: What We Know

With Whom Did You Most Recently Go on A Date?

In a promotional video for their Dear MediaShow, Stephen Colletti sent a question to the 34-year-old co-host of the Back to the Beach podcast.

I find it really amusing that every time you ask me a question, I always have the simplest of answers, Cavallari said. If you really want to know, I suppose you could Google my most recent date.

The former Very Cavallari actress added: It was New Year’s Eve weekend after the One Tree Hill alum requested a date to aid in any search inquiries.

A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari’s Dating History

Cavallari responded, “I don’t get flustered, Stephen,” after Colletti called her out for getting agitated.

On December 31, Cavallari, 29, and Cameron, 29, were seen dancing and cuddling in Nashville with her closest friend Justin Anderson and his fiancée Austin Rhodes. Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe from Bachelor Nation also joined the group of four.

The host of the Trading Secrets podcast questioned Cameron in a later-deleted video that Tartick released in the early hours of January 1 about why he was in Tennessee and whether he was single. In an attempt to discredit Tartick, who has been engaged to Bristowe since 2021, the former football player refused to respond to the questions.

In February 2022, Cavallari and Cameron made their television debut on daily!’s Pop. Two months later, in the Uncommon James designer’s campaign video, the runner-up of the 15th season of The Bachelorette got close to Cavallari.

Read More: Chicago Celebrates Its Birthday with A Hello Kitty Party Hosted by Kim Kardashian.

I was very impressed with Tyler at the moment, she said to Entertainment Tonight, calling him “the sweetest human being on the planet.” Nothing is happening. Great man, but I assure you that we are not dating. Simply put, if I were, I would not respond to the question. Nothing is happening. Okay, he was a hired actor.

Later that month, Cavallari acknowledged hiring Cameron for press purposes but praised his excellent kissing skills.

She added on The Bellas Podcast, “I mean, he is like such a sweetheart,” adding, “I have nothing but positive things to say about him.” We don’t date, though. Tell me everything, everyone is saying. I believe he is fantastic.

For his part, Cameron told E! News that they had a great time working together.

Read More: Kim Kardashian and Other Parents Celebrate Their Children’s Birthdays in 2023: Pictures

Bachelor Nation Books

He said at the time that Kristin is just a delight and a pleasure to be around. It was great since I enjoy spending time with her and getting to know her.

Jay Cutler and Cavallari were previously wed from 2013 to 2020. They have three children together: Saylor is seven; Camden is ten; Jaxon is eight; and

She talked to Colletti once again about her dating life earlier this month.