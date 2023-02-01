Over the Years, Ashton Kutcher Has Had Both Good and Bad Times.

Achieving his goal! When Ashton Kutcher made his acting debut in 1998, he struck the ground running. Decades later, Hollywood is still fascinated by his life.

As Michael Kelso on That 70s Show, Kutcher, whose real name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher, launched his career to immediate success. Along with catapulting him into superstardom, the comedy is also to blame for the Midwesterner’s meeting with his future wife, Mila Kunis.

Kelso and Jackie portrayed love interests until 2006. Although Kutcher was Kutcher’s first love interest, their real-life relationship didn’t start until 2012, after the actor’s failed marriage to Demi Moore and a cheating scandal in the months before their split.

He was well aware of how difficult the process was when their marriage dissolved. However, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in September 2019 that after Moore published her Inside Out memoir, which recounted her tumultuous breakup with Kutcher, they both needed to move on and follow their own paths. He has moved on from that part of his life.

TheGhostactress exposed their dirty laundry, including stories of adultery, in the book, but TheOpen Seasonactor, who married Kunis in the summer of 2015, was neither offended nor disappointed, according to the insider.

His current situation is considerably different. But the source continued, “He understands he wouldn’t be where he is or who he is today without that experience and friendship. He is thankful for having to go through it in order to arrive at this location.

The Punk founder found happiness with Kunis after divorcing Moore, with whom he has two children. However, there have been ups and downs in his life, including a hospitalization in 2013 while working on a movie.

According to Kutcher, who revealed he imitated Steve Jobs’ fruitarian diet and suffered health issues, “I was like doubled over in pain, and my pancreas levels were completely out of whack, which was completely terrifying, considering everything,” at the Sundance Film Festival premiere in January 2013.

After being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called vasculitis seven years later, the former star of the Stoner Cats experienced another health scare. In an August 2022 preview for Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Kutcher opened up about the terrifying experience, saying, “It took out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.