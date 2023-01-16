Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Make Date Night Out of Critics’ Choice Awards.

Partners after being friends! The actors Laura Prepon and Ben Foster may have wed in their late 30s, but they first met when they were just teenagers.

Danny Masterson, who collaborated with Prepon for many years on That 70s Show, is a longstanding friend of both the 3:10 to Yuma actress and the alum of Orange Is the New Black.

The couple, who were originally romantically linked in 2016, were married in 2018 after being photographed sharing intense PDA in the tri-state area. They have two kids together: a son and a daughter.

The inventor of PrepOn cookware told Us Weekly in May 2018 how challenging being a working mother is but also how crucial it is to her.

The actress described going back to the OITNBset as a new mother as “torture” at the time. I resumed work after six weeks. She was 4 months old when I started directing. But if she knew what I was doing, she would be pleased.

According to Prepon, who wrote You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood before the birth of her son, “I really did learn so much about that experience I was going through [while pregnant with my second] and how to prepare for the next time and the fact that every situation is different from child to child,” she told Us in April 2020.

In February 2020, Prepon gave birth to the couple’s second child, a boy. She told us that they would not be revealing their son’s name right away owing to privacy concerns.

We’re so lucky to get to do what we love, so it’s a constant negotiation, she told us in April of that year. But how do you bargain for maintaining your privacy and keeping your private life secret when you’re in the spotlight?

Both Prepon and Foster’s individual love lives made headlines before they started dating. The former Netflix star had a five-year relationship with a Foster unrelated to her future partner, Scott Michael Foster, and dated Masterson’s brother, Christopher Masterson, for several years. (The two separated in 2013). The Get Over It actor’s relationship with ex-fiancé Robin Wright lasted from 2012 to 2015 on and off.