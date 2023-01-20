Lisa Marie Presley Was Laid to Rest at Graceland Before a Public Service of Remembrance.

Us Weekly confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley has been buried at Graceland before her open memorial service.

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Stars Pay Tribute

On January 19, the late singer was laid to rest at the Meditation Garden with her son, Benjamin Keough. At the Tennessee graveyard, Vernon and Gladys Presley, the parents of Elvis Presley, are also interred. On Sunday, January 22, a public memorial service will be held in Lisa Marie’s honor.

Lisa Marie was admitted to the hospital on January 12 after suffering a heart arrest at her Calabasas home, according to Us. Paramedics were able to restore the songwriter’s pulse and transport her to a nearby hospital, where she finally passed away at the age of 54, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement at the time, Priscilla Presley, who had a daughter named Lisa Marie with the late Elvis Presley, said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must convey the tragic news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

” I have never met a lady who was as passionate, strong and loving as she was. We request discretion as we work to process this tragic loss. Thank you for your prayers and kindness. No more commentary will be made at this time.

The heartbreaking news of the Tennessee native’s passing broke two days after Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes. Lisa Marie appeared to be having a wonderful time while showing her support for Austin Butler at the event, a source exclusively told US.

Lisa Marie gushed about the actor’s nomination after he walked the red carpet for his portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic.

Read More: Colman Domingo from Euphoria and Other Famous People Who Have Officiated Weddings.

Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years: Marriages, Music, Addiction and More

She expressed her excitement and hope for his victory in the film’s absolutely mind-blowing strategy to Entertainment Tonight. After seeing that, I was genuinely unsure of what to do with myself. I had to take about five days to comprehend it because it was so amazing, accurate, and true that, yeah, I don’t even know how to put it into words.

The former star of Zoey 101, on the other hand, mentioned Lisa Marie in his expression of gratitude after being awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Motion Picture prize. I appreciate you sharing your homes, memories, and hearts with me, he remarked. Priscilla, Lisa Marie, I will always love you.

My heart is absolutely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the awful and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie, Butler said in a statement after Lisa Marie passed away. I will always be happy that I was fortunate enough to be in the vicinity of her bright light during that time, and I will treasure the private times we spent. We shall never forget her kindness, love, and sincerity.

Besides Riley Keough, who she had with her first spouse Danny Keough, Lisa Marie also left behind twins Harper and Finley, whom she had with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. After Lisa Marie passes away, Graceland will be passed down to her children.

Read More: Everything You Need to Know About Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Quotes About Motherhood

Shortly after learning of his ex-passing, wife Lockwood, 61, made a statement. Her children needed her, therefore Michael had been praying for a quick and complete recovery, according to a statement from his attorney, Joe Yanny, to Entertainment Tonight. It’s too bad things didn’t work out that way. Michael’s entire world has been altered. Both of his daughters are currently with him.

Also publicly mourned was Lisa Marie by her ex-husband Nicholas Cage. Lisa laughed the loudest of anyone I’ve ever met. The 59-year-old actor, who was married to Lisa Marie in 2002, said, “She lighted up every room, and I’m heartbroken. I take some comfort in the idea that she is back with her son Benjamin.