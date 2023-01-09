Logan and Nina Agdal “Love This Danish Delight,” Paul Confirms Romance.

New year, new romance! Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are formally dating.

The supermodel, 30, captioned a Saturday, December 31, 2022, Instagram carousel of photographs with Paul, 27, “2022, the beginning of me and you.”

In the pictures, Agdal and the YouTube star are seen cuddling and engaging in PDA at home. To his own Instagram Stories, Paul reposted his girlfriend’s post. Love this Danish delight,” he remarked on Saturday, alluding to the country of Agdal’s birth.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model and the WWE Star were first linked in the latter part of last year, with Paul releasing his girlfriend’s first love-up pictures on December 11, 2022. He wrote at the time, “Lucky me.”

Agdal’s latest relationship began a few months after Us Weekly first revealed that she was seeing Ben Kaplan, the creator of What Do You Meme?

They are absolutely together, a source exclusively revealed to Us in April 2022, revealing that they had been seen canoodling earlier that month at the Los Angeles airport. The entire time, they were holding hands. His arm was resting against her lower back. She exuded extreme joy.

Agdal previously dated Jack Brinkley-Cook for four years, but they never discussed their romance or an apparent breakup in public.

The originator of the Agdal Method earlier informed us in September 2019 that her relationship with Christie Brinkley‘s son, 27, was going well. Oh my God, we are certainly fallible. Although no relationship is flawless, I believe that ours just demonstrates genuine affection for one another, as well as support, respect, and love.

Read More: Loveably “Chaotic”! the Family Album of Loren and Alexei from 90 Days of Love.!

Agdal and Brinkley-separation Cook’s in November 2021 was eventually confirmed.

The Don Jon actor, who once dated Leonardo DiCaprio, is aware of what she wants in a relationship partner despite her previous public breakups.

You will have a special place in my heart if we share the same sense of humour, she told W magazine in November 2016. Because I adore those who can laugh in both happy and sad circumstances, as well as because I simply adore oddity. I’m all for accepting that!

Read More: Exes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim After a Divorce, Go on A Second Date.

When asked what she wanted in a man, Agdal responded, “I think it all boils down to a solid, good-hearted, smart, humorous, and happy man because if you have all of that, that’s all I want.” I, therefore, believe that we would agree to disagree. It’s fairly easy.

In contrast, the host of the Impaulsive podcast has previously been connected to Josie Canseco, Chloe Bennet, and Amanda Cerny.

To see adorable images of the young pair, scroll down: