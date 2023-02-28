LOL! SNL’s Chloe Fineman Stars as a Vodka Seltzer Sommelier in New Ad Campaign.

From comedian to sommelier of vodka and seltzer! As the cheeky ambassador for the company, Gnter, Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman stars in N TRL Vodka Seltzer’s first major advertising campaign.

Bizarre Celebrity Endorsements We Forgot About

When the vodka seltzer brand first approached her and asked her to help them create their new spokesman, the comedian, 34, said she was intrigued.

She remarked in a press statement, “I had a tonne of fun working with the team to bring to life this quirky yet instantly likable vodka seltzer fan who values the finer things in life and knows what it takes to prepare a wonderful drink.

Also, Fineman was drawn to the brand because she likes straightforward cocktails like vodka seltzers.

Also, I adored the concept of Gnter, a quirky figure, as well as the tagline “N trl”! that which has an umlaut! truly made me giggle,” she remarked in a February 2023 interview with Gear Patrol. And because I consider myself to be a simple bitch who enjoys a straightforward beverage, I just said, “I can get behind this.” Real juice, seltzer, and vodka let’s go.

Gnter, a fictional character, has made it her mission to popularise this delectable spirit-based seltzer. She appears in monochromatic outfits with colorful accents throughout the advertisement to pay homage to N TRL’s authentic fruit flavors and distinctive style.

Former Saturday Night Live Stars: Where Are They Now?

The absurdity of the campaign and the joy of developing her own, distinctive identity first drew Fineman in.

In the same interview, the California native stated, “G nter is like a cousin to a handful of characters that I perform. The idea of G nter and the catchphrase were already there, and I was like, Oh, this is amazing.

” then, then, then then then then then then then then, then then then, it was extremely fun to fun We made the dress and the wig from scratch, and a lot of improvisation and hilarious things were tried. The fact that we laughed nonstop was fantastic.

Steve Martin, Kate McKinnon, and More of Saturday Night Live s Most Successful Cast Members Ever

The excellent flavor and surprisingly straightforward formula of N TRL were the focus of Fineman and her writing partner, Casey Thomas, while they practiced their conversation. The advertising campaign highlights all of the brand’s varieties, including Cranberry, Pineapple, Watermelon, and Lemonade.

Maria Siegel, VP of Marketing for N TRL, stated in a press release that it is no secret that consumers are turning away from overly-engineered and overly-complicated products and instead are valuing quality and taste. N TRL.

The One with the Umlaut campaign brilliantly captures N TRl’s certain simplicity and the intrinsic quality you get from its real ingredients, all the while showcasing the brand’s playful nature.