Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Relationship Timeline.

You’ll know when you’ll know! After making their relationship public, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced their engagement a few weeks later.

The pair officialized their relationship on Instagram in March 2022, and they celebrated their significant anniversary in May. It’s an engagement celebration! The 30-year-old @marcanthony, the former Miss Paraguay, captioned an Instagram Story showcasing her diamond ring.

Ferreira teased an intimate setting aboard a private jet just before they announced their engagement. She posted on Instagram in May 2022, kicking off birthday week, as she and Anthony celebrated her special day.

When the couples were photographed together in Mexico City in the early years of 2022, romance rumors began to circulate. The I Need to Know singer was linked to Madu Nicola prior to dating the Paraguayan, and the two were seen kissing on the red carpet of the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Although nothing is known about his relationship with Ferreira, a 1999-born child, Anthony’s personal life has long been a hot topic in Hollywood. The musician has been married three times: from 2000 to 2004, to Dayanara Torres; from 2004 to Jennifer Lopez; and from 2014 to Shannon De Lima. He and Lopez are co-parenting twins Emme and Max together, and the two ex-spouses get along well.

The Hustlers star, who got engaged to Ben Affleck for a second time in April 2022, said on The View in March 2017 that Marc and I are happy the way we are right now. We’re terrific friends, but there’s a reason we’re not together. And the two of us are parents.

Even now, we’re collaborating on a Spanish record. That has made things for us much better. We met while working, and because performing together on stage is where we really shine, we leave it at that. There it is.

The Vivir Mi Vida singer also has boys Cristian and Ryan with Torres, a daughter Ariana with her ex-Debbie Rosado, and Emme and Max with Emme. Chase was also adopted by Anthony and Rosado before they divorced in the 1990s.

In a 2016 CBS Sunday Morning interview, Anthony was frank about the difficulties of working while being away from his kids. The only thing I would regret is that what I decided to accomplish took up so much of my time.

What I would have done if I had stayed at home with my children and seen every moment of everything? That’s what I would have adored. That’s not how it turned out. The biggest sacrifice is that it’s the one thing that makes me want to keep going. And you begin to question whether it was all worthwhile.