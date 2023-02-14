Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline.

You yearn for love. Machine Gun and Megan Fox Their connection began as coworkers with Kelly (real name Colson Baker), but it swiftly developed into something more.

On the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, the Rap Devil singer and the Tennessee native got acquainted. Fox was wed to Brian Austin Green at the time.

The costars were seen together again two months later amid rumors of a breakup between the Transformers star and Beverly Hills, 90210 veterans. On May 18, 2020, Green announced on his podcast With Brian Austin Green that he and Fox have called it quits after ten years of marriage. Noah, Bodhi, and Journey are the couple’s three sons.

The native of California brought up Fox’s bond with Kelly while talking about their breakup, stating that the two were friends. Green added that he had been apart from the actress since the end of 2019 and that he didn’t want people to assume that either she or he were bad guys or that he was in any way a victim in this situation since he wasn’t.

Green claimed that everything was fine, but on May 19, 2020, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the costars had started spending more and more time together due to their schedules and their co-production.

The insider continued: Their relationship developed from their friendship, which they had at first. The two of them developed a more romantic relationship because Megan thinks MGK is a pretty cool person.

On June 17, Us reported that Jennifer’s Body actress and I Think I’m OKAY rapper had begun an official relationship after stoking romance rumors a month earlier.

According to the insider, Megan and MGK have become more serious. They use the terms “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” to address one another. They are getting to know one another better and better as they spend more time together.

According to Randall Emmett’s Instagram post, the couple was frequently seen making out in Los Angeles, and in July 2020,

They were photographed departing California to resume filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.