Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go to Ellen and Portia’s Wedding.

a regal occasion! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were two royal faces on the guest list for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Ross’ surprise vow renewal.

The former host of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, 65, shared footage from the memorable day through Instagram on Thursday, February 2. “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” she wrote. Please accept my gratitude for @KrisJenner’s impartiality, @BrandiCarlile’s performance, and Portia’s role as my best gift—even on your birthday.

The couple’s friends can be seen celebrating the accomplishment in a DeGeneres social media post. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and the Duke of Sussex, 38, were reportedly invited, guests.

The 50-year-old Australian woman shocked DeGeneres, whom she had previously wed in August 2008, by converting her birthday celebration into a wedding reception. De Rossi entered the room wearing her wedding dress as Brandi Carlile performed The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face acoustically, leaving the Finding Dory star breathless. Kris Jenner presided over the event on her own behalf.

The Kardashians matriarch, 67, made a joke in her statement at the celebration on Tuesday, January 31, “Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home one of my favorite couples, two of my [BFFs] and the record-holders for the most homes ever acquired in one place ever, literally.

” They were made for one another, and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent a lot of time with them as their friends, neighbors, dancing partners, cocktail partners, and companions for late-night discussion sessions. These two are relationship goals that never cease to amaze me with how adorable they are together. The perfect union.

Harry and Meghan may apparently be seen cheering from opposing sides of the audience in the backdrop of the ceremony footage that TheEllenalum uploaded on YouTube on Thursday.

Although they’ve become close friends with DeGeneres and the Scandal star after relocating close by in Montecito, California, the presenter of the Archetypes podcast and the military veteran have not publicly mentioned attending the unexpected wedding. (The co-founders of Archewell relocated to the United States in 2020 after leaving their positions as senior working royals.)

When discussing his son Archie and daughter Lilibet’s Halloween celebrations with DeGeneres in November 2021, the author of The Bench said, “We were home and we saw you guys, which was great.” When we tried to plan a fun activity for the kids, they just weren’t interested at all. For maybe five minutes, maybe not even five minutes, Archie was a dinosaur.

The Louisiana native exclaimed at the time that Lilibet, 20 months, and Archie, 3, looked adorable in the outfits.