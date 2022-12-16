Melanie Martin, The Ex-Girlfriend of Aaron Carter, Reveals His Final Holiday Plans.!

Sex with Aaron Carter After receiving full custody of their 13-month-old baby Prince, Melanie Martin is overjoyed, but she wishes the late singer could be there to celebrate the event.

Aaron Carter’s Death: Everything We Know so Far

Although I am overjoyed to get my son back, I am also terribly disappointed that Aaron was unable to spend this time with me as a family.

Martin, 30, reportedly told US Weekly in a statement on Friday, December 16. Realizing that I won’t be spending Christmas as a family with Aaron and my son has made my heart heavy over the past several days.

In a September interview with The Sun, Carter disclosed that he and his then-fiance had lost custody of their son due to domestic violence and drug abuse issues, but added that he had voluntarily enrolled in a month-long outpatient program through Lionrock Recovery.

I made the decision to sign up for that program. I will be in rehabilitation for a fifth time, primarily to handle aftercare, he informed the newspaper. No relapses have happened. I haven’t experienced any relapses; rather, triggers are very important to me right now. I simply want my son back, you know.

Martin was open and honest with us on Carter’s upcoming holiday plans on Friday, telling us that the Florida native anticipated we would have custody of our son by Christmas.

She revealed, “He stated he couldn’t wait to acquire custody of Prince so we could go on a holiday together in Colorado. He desired to see the snow from a chair by the fireplace.

A representative for the I Want Candy singer told us at the time that Carter was discovered deceased in his home on November 5. He was 34. The performer suffered with his mental health and had a history of substance misuse, albeit the exact cause of his death has not yet been made public.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in Bed Together? What She Claims…

Aaron Carter’s Family Guide: Son Prince, Brother Nick, and More

The Aaron’s Party musician put his California home on the market a month before he passed away, hoping to start over. selling my second house My experience with real estate has been great. At the time, he posted on Twitter that he was “ready for a new chapter in my third home, which I plan on staying to establish a lovely life for my family.”

Jane Carter, the mother of the Crush on You singer, said last month that Martin wouldn’t be invited to scatter Aaron’s remains in the Florida Keys. Additionally, the family intended to scatter part of Leslie Carter’s ashes.

In February 2012, at the age of 25, Aaron’s older sister passed away from a heroin overdose. Aaron has six siblings in total, including Leslie: Nick, 42; Bobbie Jean, 40; Angel, 34; and half-siblings Virginia and Kaden. He was Taelyn Dobson’s stepbrother as well.

At the time, a source revealed to Us in confidence that, despite Martin not receiving any of Aaron’s remains, the OnlyFans inventor had plans to start her own business.

She will hold her own memorial for Aaron with her family, their son Prince, and some of Aaron’s true friends because she won’t be invited to the memorial to scatter his ashes, the insider revealed.

Read More: Spotted! T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach ‘GMA3’ Internal Review: Get Cozy in New York.!

Aaron Carter’s Family Photos with His and Melanie Martin’s Son Prince

Martin, for her part, said she was just concerned that Carter’s legacy would continue and that Prince would be taken care of, not that there would be any issues or worry over Aaron’s assets.

I don’t want any ill will toward Aaron’s family, she continued. Anyone who wishes to be a part of Prince’s life can do so.