Six Months After Breaking Up, Michelle Young Criticizes Her Ex-Girlfriend Nayte.

Feeling prickly? Michelle Young appears to have made fun of her ex-fiance Nayte Olukoya after he made an appearance in a holiday video with other Bachelor Nation alumni.

Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya: The Way They Were

Bachelorette contestant from season 17

In a recent TikTok video, Andrew Spencer demonstrated his dancing skills alongside Olukoya, 28, Justin Glaze, Rodney Matthews, and Romeo Alexander. Spencer, a 27-year-old, made fun of Romeo in the caption for understanding the task.

In the video, the reality stars all tried the same dance fad, and Young, 29, gave her uncensored opinion in the comments area. She commented, “1, 2, 3, and 5 left no crumbs,” alluding to the sequence of the males in the video, glaringly excluding Olukoya.

TikTok

Spencer responded to the humorous jab with two emojis of big eyes and an open mouth. Young’s remark was brought up by a fan, but Olukoya appeared unaffected. He answered, “Aye yo.”

Every Bachelor Nation Couple that Broke up In 2022

During the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in December 2021, the ex-couple got engaged. The couple announced their separation six months after the ABC broadcast of the Canadian’s proposal.

The teacher expressed her struggle in June via her Instagram Story, adding, “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be parting ways, but I stand with him in recognizing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts since this relationship has been extremely real for us.

” The affection I feel for you, Nayte, is so powerful that you immediately became my best friend. I’ll always want you to be successful.

Olukoya addressed the split in a message he posted on social media, writing: Michelle and I will proceed separately. We are handling this as best we can despite our heavy hearts and strong feelings.

We both set out on this quest in search of our soul mates. Our eternally. best pals of ours. But as we mature and gain knowledge, we also realize that sometimes the people we love the most aren’t the ones we’re intended to be with for the rest of our lives.

Everything Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Have Said About Their Split

In a frank Viall Files interview three months later, the sales executive gave further light on the reasons behind the duo’s breakup. Our bond was strained. He claimed that there are many ups and downs, disputes, fighting, and just a general lack of chemistry and agreement.

He admitted that he missed the Young he fell in love with on the reality dating show. It was uneven. Don’t get me wrong; we also experienced some fantastic moments, but overall, it was difficult.

Meanwhile, the season 25 Bachelor alum has kept a low profile on the failed engagement. She appeared to criticize Olukoya’s explosive interview, though, when attending the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

She stated on the red carpet in September, “I come from a very private household; we’re not used to being in the public glare and certainly not [used to] going through a public breakup.

It’s been quite fascinating. You experience something, and you begin to believe you know someone. There is simply continually so much going on or things wanting to come back to the surface.