OMG! Mom Kim K. Is Played for A Fool by North West, Who Pretends to Shave Her Eyebrows.

Gotcha! After North West tried to shave off Kim Kardashian‘s eyebrows as a social media joke, Kim Kardashian became agitated.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West‘s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

On Sunday, December 18, the 9-year-old shared a video to the twosome’s TIkTokon in which she was seen holding a pink razor and grooming the 42-year-old reality star’s brows while she slept.

The Selfish Author was awakened by North, who displayed a distorted image of her mother while applying a filter that made Kim Kardashian appear to have extremely sparse eyebrows.

North, you’re not being humorous, Kardashian made a joke as her oldest child giggled in the distance.

The humorous video was captioned by North, who has 11.3 million followers on TikTok: “The fake eyebrows filter that is so funny ha ha!”

The duo is well-known for its humorous videos. Last month, North, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-Kanye West, displayed her talent with makeup by turning the Kardashians star into the Grinch.

In the TikTok video, she used foundation and green makeup to transform her mother into the well-known green Christmas grump. “Mommy grinch,” said the caption. (Along with North, the 45-year-old rapper and the founder of Skims also share Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm.)

Kardashian revealed in July that her oldest daughter is becoming increasingly interested in extreme makeup looks as she ages.

Courtesy of Kim and North/Tik Tok

She is really skilled in it. In an interview with Allure, the California native revealed, “I have a teacher come and demonstrate her special effects makeup where it’s like wounds and blood and heaps of stuff.”

In the same month, North transformed Kardashian into a Minion for another movie makeover. The middle schooler used gold face paint to give the yellow monster his distinctive glow, and she painted the KKW Beauty founder’s eyes with black circles to make them appear as if they were wearing spectacles.

The young girl is renowned for her hilarious fashion advice, making fun of Kim Kardashian‘s iconic caution tape catsuit from Balenciaga earlier this fall.

She appeared inside the Hulu star’s wardrobe in a TikTok video from November while sporting a platinum blonde wig that was a homage to the creator of SKKN by Kim’s current chilly tresses. She then wore a black T-shirt with Balenciaga wrapping around it, along with big sunglasses.

North West s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West s Firstborn Daughter

During Paris Design Week in March, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum made a noteworthy appearance in the outfit during the fashion house’s winter 2022 show. Kardashian had just been appointed as the brand’s newest ambassador at the time.

Kardashian’s funniest quotes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians played in the background as North danced around in the ensemble. The businesswoman’s daughter introduced herself as Kim Kardashian West while waving a Skims bodysuit and leaping around.

Kardashian and West were wed from 2014 to 2021. West frequently chastises his ex for letting their kids use social media.

The Illinois resident criticized the KUWT Kalum in February for letting their eldest daughter have a TikTok account. Kardashian retaliated, stating that their children were more harmed by West’s continual attacks than by any social media activities.

North West’s Cutest Style Moments Through the Years

I’m doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium of her choice with adult supervision because it makes her happy, Kardashian said via her Instagram Story at the time.

Kardashian is the parent who serves as the primary caretaker and provider for our children. Divorce is already painful for our kids, and Kanye’s preoccupation with trying to control and publicly manipulate our situations simply makes things worse for everyone.

The couple’s divorce was finalized earlier this month after a court declared them to be legally single in March.