Cole Sprouse: My Mother Battled Narcissism and Was a “Tortured Artist.”

Twinning! Since they were young children, Cole and Dylan Sprouse have captivated audiences, and they have no intention of stopping any time soon.

The brothers, who were born in Italy, began acting in the early 1990s and got their big break in the 1999 film Big Daddy. They shared the part of Julian when they were both in the film.

Dylan and Cole didn’t begin to split off and take on different roles until Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. From 2005 through 2008, the couple’s portrayal of twin siblings Zack and Cody propelled them to fame.

The performers were aware of the show’s popularity, and Dylan later credited the series with much of his and Cole’s personal development.

We had experienced a lot of unpleasant things at the time, and this show sort of saved us. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the show, Dylan posted a message on Instagram in March 2020, expressing his gratitude for everyone who was involved in it.

I love you all and I’m delighted our show can still bring families the memories they previously had when watching it, the My Fake Boyfriend star, who was only 11 years old when the series began, added. I’ll always cherish those recollections.

In May 2021, Cole agreed with his brother’s feelings towards the Disney show and admitted that it is his not-so-guilty pleasure while intoxicated.

During a Vogue s73 Questions segment at the time, he admitted, “Well, [I put it on] when I’m drunk or feeling particularly narcissistic. I truly don’t enjoy watching anything I do. I, therefore, strive to avoid it.

I know it sounds corny, but I still have a really strong affection for The Suite Life, The Riverdale star continued.

The staff organized a large graduation when I finished middle school, he recalled. On camera, I sobbed.

The twins haven’t worked together on a project since their Disney Channel days because they took a break from Hollywood to attend college. Dylan hasn’t completely ruled out making a comeback with Cole, though.

