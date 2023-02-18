Torrey De Vitto, Natalie Kuckenburg, and Other Women in Paul Wesley’s Dating Life.

searching for love. Paul Wesley has dated a number of co-stars, actresses, models, and models over the years.

On the set of the 2008 horror movie Killer Movie, the New Jersey native met Torrey DeVitto, who would become his first wife. The couple, who got married in April 2011, also made an appearance together from 2012 to 2013 on The Vampire Diaries, where DeVitto played Dr. Meredith Fell.

I’m simply an extremely fortunate man. Wesley said of DeVitto at the Spike TV Scream Awards in October 2011: “I don’t know why she went for me, but nevertheless a female liked me for longer than a month.”

Despite the nice remarks from the Guide Light alum, the couple divorced in July 2013 after two years of marriage. According to the two actors’ representatives at the time, they will continue to be close friends. Us broke the news in September that Wesley had parted ways with Phoebe Tonkin, the star of The Vampire Diaries. The CW actors dated intermittently for four years before officially breaking up in October 2017.

Tonkin bragged to Elle Canada about her boyfriend during one of their sexual encounters. My best friend is he. The Australian native told the publication in March 2015, “I’m at such a great place in my life right now. Being able to share all of that with someone is fantastic.

Wesley fueled dating speculations with Ines de Ramon in June 2018 less than a year after his breakup with Tonkin when the two were pictured holding hands. The couple was spotted with wedding bands in February of the following year. Finally, Nina Dobrev of The Vampire Diaries acknowledged that the director and the model had discreetly wed.

We have a great friendship. As Dobrev spoke about the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor in a June 2019 episode of the Directionally Challenged podcast, she added, “I love his wife.”

Despite several romantic double dates with Dobrev and Shaun White, Wesley, and de Ramon secretly ended their relationship in April 2022.

The mutual decision to separate took place five months ago. They currently seek privacy, a representative for the ex-couples informed us in September.

Soon after, both the jewelry designer and the Late Bloomeractor moved on with new fires. As announced in December 2022 that de Ramon and Brad Pitt were dating.

Ines and Brad are now formally dating. They are still getting to know each other but truly love each other’s company and are having a blast in the beginning stages of a new relationship, a source stated at the time.

Wesley, on the other hand, was spotted in Nerano, Italy in November 2022 packing on the PDA with model Natalie Kuckenburg. The two bonded at a Madison Square Garden New York Knicks game a month later.