Feeling Festive! the First Christmas After Celebrity Newlyweds’ Marriages

together over the holidays! Christmas is best enjoyed with family and friends, and several of our favorite newlywed celebrity couples celebrated the most wonderful season together this year.

One celebrity, Heidi Klum, secretly wed her spouse, Tom Kaulitz, in February 2019 before saying “I do” in a second, more opulent wedding in Italy in August of that same year.

In a picture the supermodel shared on Instagram in December of that year, the happy pair can be seen starting their Christmas celebrations early. Her four children—Helene, Henry, Johan, and Lou, 10—as well as Bill Kaulitz, her husband’s twin brother, joined the couple.

Things have been going well so far between Klum’s children and the musician, she told Us Weekly and other reporters in September. The musician added that he thought things were going well.

For her part, Hilary Duff probably had her happiest Christmas yet in 2019, when the young actress married Matthew Koma in in a private garden ceremony on December 21 of that year. A few days later, the 32-year-old So Yesterday singer gave fans a peek inside the newlyweds’ first Christmas together as a married couple. She shared a picture of the couple with their 14-month-old daughter Banks and her 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, on Instagram.

The big sister of Lizzie McGuire, Haylie Duff, previously opened up exclusively to Us about the holiday season in the Duff family.

We have a custom called Caviar Christmas where everyone contributes a small tin of caviar, ranging in price from costly to inexpensive, and we mark the price on the bottom before taking off the lids and turning it upside down so that you can’t see, Haylie explained in December 2017. Ultimately, we always choose the average or inexpensive caviar as the best. We’ve been doing it for the past few years as a cute little ritual for parties.

The Napoleon Dynamite actress also disclosed that her family frequently hosts a straggler or two due to their open-door attitude.

After being married in October 2021, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young released the first glimpse at their matching Christmas pajamas a few months later.

The Flip or Flop star shared photographs from the pair’s holiday cards with his daughter Taylor and son Brayden through Instagram in December 2021, writing, “This is our third year doing family photos in our Christmas jammies. I’m overjoyed that my amazing wife introduced the custom to our family.

It’s incredible how quickly our kids develop. They seemed so much younger just a year ago, which feels like yesterday to me! The rest of the day was spent playing video games and K1 speed. Dad won, unfortunately, which was bad for the kids.

The Selling Sunset personality responded, “Awee, we had a great time!” I adore our customs and you.