NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid GF’s Pregnancy With 1st Child

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has passed away. He was 25.

The Detroit Lions issued in a statement on January 26 that they were startled and saddened to learn of the death of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a beautiful young man and a role model teammate who passed away far too soon. His family and friends are in our hearts and prayers during this trying time.

No other information concerning Lemonier’s passing has been made public.

The late professional athlete signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agency after being drafted into the NFL for the first time in 2020. The Florida native inked a contract with the Lions before the 2021 season after appearing in six games for the Chargers.

Too soon gone. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jessie’s family, friends, and loved ones, the Charger’s Twitter page said in a statement on Thursday.

The former Liberty University student participated in seven games for the Lions, recording 15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Later, he agreed to a contract with the Arizona Cardinals but was let go during training camp.

Lemonier was selected by the Arlington Renegades in the XFL draught in November 2022, but he later decided to join the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. He was ultimately traded by the Gamblers to the Birmingham Stallions.

Keep your eyes on the road. Lemonier tweeted in April 2020 during his initial NFL draught, “Next chapter coming shortly.” #Road2theleague.

The football community sent their sympathies to the athlete’s family after hearing of his passing.

Jessie Lemonier’s Lynchburg, Virginia, alma mater sent a message on Instagram on Thursday, saying that the entire Liberty Athletics family is devastated to hear of his passing.

Lemonier was a legendary football player with the Calgary Flames. Jessie was adored by his coaches and teammates in the locker room and was admired by Flames Nation for being a hard competitor on the field. Liberty Athletics will keep his family and friends in our prayers as we move forward, asking God to give them comfort and peace.

When Liberty won the 2019 Cure Bowl, one of his final seasons with the school, Lemonier was named the game’s MVP.

When he played for Liberty, he was my favorite player! He enjoyed the game, his friends, and putting on a show for the crowd, a social media user tweeted at the time. He was always grinning and making jokes. He frequently did that after making a big play, and I loved seeing him there!

Lemonier was expecting his first kid with his girlfriend, whose identity has not been made public before he passed away. His agent, Drew Smith, informed ESPN on Thursday that he was expecting a child.