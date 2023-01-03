Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Relationship Timeline.!

Unexpected connection After John Mulaney and Olivia Munn divorced their six-year marriage to Anna Marie Tendler in May 2021, their relationship really took off.

In a statement at the time declaring the couple’s separation, Tendler wrote, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to dissolve our marriage. As he continues his rehabilitation, I send him my best wishes and wish him luck.

As he continues to concentrate on his rehabilitation and returning to work, John won’t have any further comments, a spokeswoman for the comedian subsequently told Us Weekly.

We verified that the comedian was dating Munn in the same month. The New Girl alum has previously been linked to Chris Pine and Bryan Greenberg before spending three years with Aaron Rodgers. In April 2017, they decided to part ways.

In an interview with HuffPost Live in January 2015, Munn mentioned that she was a fan of Mulaney.

When I asked you and your fiancé if they wanted to go out for dinner or something else and hang out, we were both attending a wedding together. At the moment, the actress recalled. At first, everything was cool, but at the wedding, I kept approaching him and asking, “So, you having fun?” I was simply so fixated on seeing him and chatting with him.

Although Munn and Mulaney kept their early connection a secret, the Predator star has previously spoken openly about her views on marriage.

In an April 2020 interview with Big Ticket With Marc Malkin, she admitted, “I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed of her wedding]. And then I’ll hear about pals getting married, but I’ve never been the kind to say, “Oh, I can’t wait to be married.” This is how it will look and how my ring will look. I’ve always felt a little [nervous] about getting married.

A source told Us that Munn was overjoyed as the twosome became closer after they were pictured out together in Los Angeles in June 2021 and that the former Saturday Night Live writer felt the same.