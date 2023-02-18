Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were.

Thinking back on their relationship. Prior to their separation, Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon shared snippets of their lives together with their dog, Gregory, before getting married in August 2018.

Following his breakup with Phoebe Tonkin, TheVampire Diaries alum began dating Anita Ko Jewelry’s head of wholesale.

The former CW actors’ four-year on-again, off-again romance came to an end, Us Weekly announced in 2017. In the past, Wesley was also wed to the actress Torrey DeVitto. 2013: After two years of marriage, the couple chose to end things peacefully, according to their representatives.

Wesley and de Ramon were first connected in the summer of 2018. In September 2018, a month after they secretly wed, he posted a romantic solo photo of his love on Instagram after including her in a June group photo.

Throwback He Wrote at The Time, “Thursday, Feast of Saint Gennaro, New York.”

The pair started wearing wedding bands less than a year later. Nina Dobrev, Wesley’s former TVD costar, confirmed the couple’s marriage in June 2019.

We socialize a lot. We have a great friendship. TheDegrassialum remarked on the Directionally Challenged podcast, “I love his wife. I never imagined he would become one of my best friends, which is a great example of how time changes things.

Over the years, the actress and her boyfriend, Gold Medalist Shaun White, have gone on double dates with Wesley and de Ramon. The two couples had puppies together in 2020.

Dobrev captioned a photo of Wesley and de Ramon, Gregory, and the Love Hard star’s dog, Maverick, “Hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new skills” and included the hashtag “puppy playdate.”

Wesley and De Ramon Saved Gregory During the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic.

He told People in November 2020, “I’m in a privileged position where I was able to take a break, and it was really necessary for me to do it. I’m pleased to be safe and well with my wife throughout the lockdown. I restart myself. I adjusted my scale. I sort of understood what was important to me and rearranged my priorities.

Wesley, de Ramon, Dobrev, and White took their friendships to the ski slopes in Wyoming in February 2021.

Wesley captioned a video from the trip, “Lessons w @shaunwhite.”

Wesley filed for divorce from his wife in February 2023, according to Us Weekly.