Phoebe Bridgers Dishes Breakup Wisdom Amid Paul Mescal Rumors!

Leaving clues? In the wake of rumors that she had broken up with Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers shared her advice for overcoming heartache.

The 28-year-old singer made the comment about moving on from a relationship during the Friday, December 23, episode of the Chick Shop DateYouTube series. It will eventually come to an end, but you cannot control when.

Bridgers responded, “I suppose if I had figured that out, I wouldn’t be producing music still,” when asked what lesson heartbreak has taught her.

In other parts of the conversation, the singer of I Knows the End gave fans a peek into her love life by discussing how quickly she becomes intimate with a partner.

I don’t think I’ve ever been on a date with someone I hadn’t already slept with, Bridgers admitted, which is so screwed up.

The Garden Song singer declined to specifically say whether any of her remarks were directed at Mescal, 26, but she did say that she didn’t think his show, Normal People, was overrated.

Bridgers said to holdAmelia Dimoldenberg: I think the movie is rated quite fairly.

The resident of Los Angeles reportedly got to know Mescal in the spring of 2020 when she made a sarcastic remark about his Hulu series.

She made a tease on Twitter in May of that year, writing, “Finished normal folks and now I’m sad and horny, oh wait.” I’m officially dead, TheAftersunactor retorted.

The twosome cohosted an Instagram Live chat for Wonderland magazine later that year. By December 2020, Mescal’s appearance in the Bridgers Savior Complex music video had many fans thinking that they were dating.

The singer of Moon Song didn’t officially declare her relationship with the Irish actor until the following year. To celebrate Mescal’s 25th birthday in February 2021, Bridgers posted a cute Instagram Story picture.

At the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2021, the couple finally made their red carpet debut. In the months that followed, the couple remained somewhat private about their relationship, although Bridgers included the Lost Daughter actor in her music video for Sidelines, which debuted in June.

After the Motion Sickness singer was repeatedly seen with Bo Burnham, speculations started to circulate earlier this month that Bridgers and Mescal had broken up.

Observant viewers observed Burnham, 32, and the Chinese Satellite artist at the performance of Kate that he directed on Monday, December 19, in New York City.

Bridgers previously drew criticism on December 12 after comedian Matt Healy posted a photo of him kissing the singer while the comic was in the background. Mescal and Bridgers have not officially addressed the rumors of their split.