Prince Harry and Meghan Unveil 2022 Holiday Card Without Archie and Lili.!

royal recollections! A gorgeous photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appears on their 2022 Christmas card, which was just unveiled.

The card, which was issued on Friday, December 16, through an Archewell email, read, “Wishing you a happy holiday season.”

The pair selected an image of themselves that was taken in black and white during their recent New York City appearance for the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

The message continued, “From our family to yours.” And we wish you health, serenity, and a very happy new year on behalf of our staff at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions!

Best regards, Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, how they inscribed their full royal titles on the burgundy card.

Despite being included in the previous year’s welcome, the prince, 38, and the Suits actress, 41, shocked fans by choosing not to include an image of their two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 18 months.

The Sussex Christmas card was revealed three days after Prince William and Princess Kate unveiled their holiday family portrait, which showed the 40-year-old Prince and Princess of Wales strolling with their three children, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis . All five royals wore jeans as the family color-coordinated in blue tones for the informal yet celebratory photograph.

On December 11, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla released their first Christmas message as a married couple since Charles, 74, ascended to the throne. On September 3 at the Braemar Games in Scotland, a picture of the pair donning red and green outfits was shot. Five days later, Queen Elizabeth II passed dead.

A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you. The 75-year-old monarch and queen consort sent their best wishes.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the family will experience profound sadness the first Christmas following the queen’s passing. But the insider went on to say that Her Majesty would not want them to be downcast or allow it to stop everyone from gathering and having a good time.

The source went on to say that Charles will remember his late mother on the occasion in both public and private, adding that The Firm will likely exchange happy recollections, raise glasses, and make remarks about the admirable life and legacy she left behind. The entire family has vowed to uphold her principles and continue the excellent work she started while serving as monarch.

The Sussexes, who were close to the late monarch, have been at odds with the other royals ever since they made the decision to leave their senior royal positions in 2020 and migrate to the United States.

Since the December 8 release of Harry & Meghan, the Netflix docuseries that documents the lives of the co-founders of Archewell, the tension between the two sides have only become worse.

The couple who were married in 2018 made a number of harsh accusations against the royal family in the six-episode series, including the alleged planting of [bad] stories about him and Meghan.

The British native explained the family order in volume 1 of the bombshell show. You see, there’s leaking and there is also fabricating news. It’s an immoral game.