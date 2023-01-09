Prince Harry Reacts to Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘Horrific’ Comments About Meghan.

British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson is receiving harsh criticism over a column he wrote expressing his loathing for Meghan Markle, with thousands of readers, numerous political personalities, and even his own daughter saying he overstepped his bounds.

I abhor her. Not that I despise Rose West, the English serial killer, or [Scottish First Minister]Nicola Sturgeon. In a column for The Sun that appeared on Friday, December 16, Clarkson wrote about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s six-part docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

As the host of ITV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Clarkson was mentioned in another portion of the since-deleted piece.

With reference to a well-known Game of Thrones scenario, Top Gear wrote: “At night, I can’t sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is ordered to march nude through the streets of every town in Britain while the people cry, Shame!” and throw lumps of feces at her.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were incredibly frank about the British media in Harry & Meghan, however, they have not yet responded publicly to Clarkson’s remarks.

My father told me, “Dear boy, you can’t fight the media.” The media are what they will always be. I argued, I don’t agree. In episode 4, Harry referred to a conversation he had with his father, King Charles III, and remarked, “I have thirty years of experience peeking behind the curtain and understanding how this system works and how it runs.

” Simply continuous briefings on other family members, favors, and allowing the media inside. It’s an immoral game. You see, there’s leaking and there is also fabricating news.

Meghan used the example of how her personal baby shower in New York City was covered in the U.K. during the same episode. Such a mistake. These independent, powerful, and accomplished women make the decision to throw a celebration for their buddy using their own money—not taxpayer money—out of a sense of love. Why are you attempting to sabotage such a lovely moment, she questioned.

The duo also denounced racist statements made about Meghan while she and Harry were serving Queen Elizabeth II. (The two took the choice to leave their senior positions in January 2020, and by early 2021, their exit was finalized.)

I wasn’t considering how race might have been involved in any of this at the time. In episode 2, Meghan commented, “I truly didn’t think about it, but then I remembered Harry’s new gal is (nearly) straight outta Compton article.” It’s factually wrong because I’m not from Compton and have never lived there, she stated. But why do you feel the need to insult Compton?

The former Suits star, who has a boy named Archie and a daughter named Lilibet with Harry, continued by openly breaking down as she discussed the vitriol she has encountered on social media.

For people to truly comprehend what might happen when such a terrible seed is planted, in my opinion, is necessary. Just a few days ago, for example, I was reading the instructions for our home security team when I flipped to a page regarding online monitoring. They said things like, “If you see a tweet like this, please report it to the head of security immediately.

” It merely stated that Meghan should pass away. She must be murdered by someone. In episode 5, the duchess said, “Perhaps I should be the one.” Mom here. That’s the genuine me.

And when you see that, you think, “You’re making people want to kill me,” It is more than just a tale. You’re frightening me. Inquiring as I look down my corridor, “Are we safe?” The doors are closed? Is security active? That is true. Are my infants secure?

While Clarkson hasn’t offered an apology to Meghan, he did tweet on Monday, December 19, that he was sad his Game of Thrones allusion had caused such pain.