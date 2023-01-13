Priscilla Presley Asks for ‘Prayers’ After Lisa Marie Hospitalization

After Lisa Marie Presley was admitted to the hospital on January 12, Priscilla Presley provided her followers with a brief update.

Lisa Marie, my cherished daughter, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to People. She’s currently getting the best treatment. Please remember to pray for her and our family.

We appreciate the prayers from all across the world and beg for privacy at this time, the actress continued.

Lisa Marie, 54, was brought to a nearby Los Angeles hospital on Thursday after experiencing cardiac arrest at home, according to a previous Us Weekly report.

Paramedics at the scene performed CPR on the Storm & Grace singer, according to TMZ, which broke the news first.

Officers arrived at Lisa Marie’s Calabasas, California, house at 10:40 a.m. local time on Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

The artist, who is Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley’s only child, recovered consciousness before being sent to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office added.

According to images posted by Page Six on Thursday, Priscilla was afterward seen traveling to the hospital to be at her daughter’s side.

Two days after celebrating Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic’s three nominations with her mother at the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie experienced a health crisis.

On Tuesday, January 10, Austin Butler, who received the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture Award for his portrayal of the King of Rock n Roll, made sure to specially acknowledge Elvis’s loved ones.

I also want to express my gratitude to the Presley family; thank you for welcoming me into your house and for sharing your memories with me. Butler, 31, remarked as he received the honor. Priscilla, Lisa Marie I will always love you.

As they cheered on the Carrie Diaries graduate from the audience, Lisa Marie and Priscilla were both in tears.

Priscilla sent her sincere congratulations to Butler for his victory on Instagram on Thursday. She was married to the Blue Suede shoe singer from 1967 to 1973. Elvis passed away at the age of 42 in August 1977.

He spent two years studying Elvis before performing as him. As soon as word of her daughter’s condition reached her, she wrote, “I’m very proud of you, Austin.” I only wish Baz Luhrmann’s greatness had also been acknowledged. #ElvisMovie #GoldenGlobes

More than two years have passed since the family experienced the loss of Lisa Marie’s only son, Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in July 2020. He was 27.

With her first husband, Danny Keough, the singer of Lights Out had a daughter named Riley Keough in 1989 and a boy named Benjamin in 1992. The partnership ended in 1994. Lisa Marie wed Michael Jackson in the same year, but she filed for divorce in 1996.

In 2002, the author of “Elvis by the Presley” married a third time and made vows to actor Nicolas Cage. Four months later, though, the romance ended. In 2004, the divorce was legally finalized.

Lisa Marie moved on and married Michael Lockwood in January 2006. Harper and Finley, twin daughters, were born to the couple in October 2008. After ten years together, Lisa Marie and the producer, 61, announced their separation in 2016, with the conditions of their divorce being finalized five years later.