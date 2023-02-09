Pump Rules’ Raquel Jokes She’s a ‘Makeout Slut’ After Schwartz Hookup.

single and prepared to socialize! Raquel Leviss is enjoying the dating scene after a string of public hookups following her split from ex-fiance James Kennedy.

I’ve had several relationships. I’ve had a couple, like, flings and casual things, and I’m not really looking for something serious [right now],” the 28-year-old Vanderpump Rules star exclusively revealed to Us Weekly during the season 10 premiere on Tuesday, February 7. Being independent and single suits me just fine.

I feel like I’m dating myself, she continued. I feel like I have just lately begun to come to terms with who I am as a person, what I truly, truly like, and what I don’t like. Therefore, I don’t believe I’m prepared to settle down anytime soon.

After his divorce from his ex-wife Katie Maloney last year, the model who called off her engagement to James, 31, in December 2021, had a brief romance with his co-star Tom Schwartz. Raquel, however, made fun of the fact that they had only had a few encounters. She said: It was enjoyable and pleasant. He probably did, too.

Raquel stated that their chapter is done despite the Californian and the 40-year-old founder of TomTom sharing a hot moment in the season 10 trailer.

Raquel told us, “I’m basically just like a makeout slut. Schwartz and I only had one kiss.” Schwartz was allegedly referred to as a makeout slut, but I believe I have taken over that moniker.

Us broke the story in August 2022 that Raquel and Tom had engaged in flirtatious behavior at the wedding of Seana Shay and Brock Davies, and this quickly led to a breach between the former pageant winner and the 36-year-old podcaster of You’re Gonna Love Me.

(After more than ten years of marriage, Tom and Katie announced their separation in March.)

A source exclusively revealed to Us in October 2022 that Raquel and Katie were no longer together, pointing out how the Utah native’s divorce had affected the cast’s interpersonal dynamics. Katie has put Raquel at a distance, particularly after the hookup.

At the celebration on Tuesday, which was held at SUR Restaurant & Lounge in Hollywood, Raquel added more insight into the two’s current friendship.

She told us that our location wasn’t ideal. I’m sure you could get her opinion if you asked her, but when I bumped into her on Sunday, I decided to act like the larger person and go over there to introduce myself.

It seemed like a death stare that cut through to the core of my being. Okay, I feel like I just need to kind of back off and give you some space, I thought to myself. I obviously harmed her badly, despite never intending to do so.

I’m still figuring out being single, so I thought Schwartz may be someone interesting to pursue a relationship with. This is unfortunate, but it is what it is.

For her part, Katie stated on Tuesday that she is keeping a great distance from Raquel despite the commotion. Our friendship is probably one of those things that was just not meant to be, she added.