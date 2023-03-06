‘Pump Rules’ Stars Respond to The Sandoval, Raquel Controversy, from Katie to Andy.

Mayhem in the back alley of SUR. The cast of Vanderpump Rules is coming out in response to reports that Arianna Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up after his cheating with Raquel Leviss.

Andy Cohen and Katie Maloney both just utilized emojis to express their emotions. , On March 3, the host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen tweeted.

Cohen previously hinted that a bombshell would be thrown in the Bravo universe when he tweeted on March 2: While #PumpRules is prospering, you may feel as though everything is well with the world. (That is, too!)

Maloney, for her part, used Instagram Stories to share two clown emojis. Jessica and Leviss, 28, have been embroiled in a battle of their own after the SURver had sex with Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, during season 10 filming.

When asked where she stands with Leviss, Maloney exclusively disclosed to Us Weekly in February that she is a distance away. Our friendship is definitely one of those things that weren’t meant to be.

Leviss concurred that the situation between the two ladies was not ideal, telling Us at the same event: I ran into her [recently] and I decided I would be like the larger person and at least break the ice by going over there and saying hello.

That seemed like a death stare that cut through to the core of my being. So I was like, OK, I feel like I just need to like back off and give you some room. I obviously harmed her badly, despite never intending to do so.

Us confirmed on Friday that Madix’s nine-year affair with Leviss led to Sandoval and Madix calling it quits. The dispute will be resolved in season 10 of the Bravo show. The former pair earlier refuted reports that they were in an open relationship.

According to Madix, who spoke exclusively to Us in February, “I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things marinate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is. Since we’re not, it would actually be very sexy if we were.

Madix, who removed all of her social media on Friday, had also been outspoken about her desire to remain single and her conviction that Sandoval was The One.

I simply believe that if you decide to be together, you will remain so forever. Do you get what I’m saying? And whether you get married or not doesn’t really matter; if you fast-forward by around 30 years, people will still get divorced in those 30, 40 years, she informed us in 2022.

I feel that staying is also something that is stressed a lot. Individuals are thought to have been more successful as a couple, regardless of how long they were married. And I believe that if you’re happy, keep it up; if not, I’m pleased too! This is me!

Every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET, Bravo broadcasts Vanderpump Rules. See how the cast is responding to the scandal by scrolling through: