Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Were Seen Holding Hands While on A Family Vacation

On again? Eric Dane and his ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart were seen cuddling up while on a family vacation to start the new year.

On January 1, the ex-couple, who declared their separation in 2018, was seen holding hands as they exited a boat in Cabo San Lucas. The Euphoriastar, 50, was seen being led by Gayheart, 51, from the dock in pictures published two days later by the Daily Mail.

In contrast to his estranged wife, who was dressed in a floral-printed dress over her bathing suit, Dane was dressed in a white, long-sleeved shirt and green and white trunks. The two strolled hand in hand with some of their pals after leaving the ship.

The whales came to say hello on the first day of 2023, which was really fantastic! On New Year’s Day, Gayheart captioned a social media post to share that she had seen whales leaping from the water while visiting Mexico with her family. Enjoy your lovely day, friends.

The Jawbreaker actress also posted a couple of videos of her and Dane’s kids Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, having fun at the beach on her Instagram Story.

One of the pair’s traveling companions uploaded a group Instagram selfie on Sunday in which The Last Ship alum displayed his funny side. Dane stood behind Gayheart as they posed with their daughters and friends, striking a muscular man’s attitude.

Three months have passed since Gayheart and Dane were last seen together, at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, in September 2022.

The previous couple had experience traveling and enjoying time together as a family. Dane and Gayheart made headlines in August 2022 when they traveled to Europe with Billie and Georgia.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress captioned an Instagram snap of Dane pulling a silly face with their girls as they were touring France, “This is us, family vacation 2022.” Family, travel, fun times, and more to come for the Eurodance.

The relationship between the Kentucky native and the Grey’s Anatomy alum has improved since 2022, but things weren’t always easy after their breakup in February 2018.

After spending 14 years together, we have determined that divorcing is the best course of action for our family, the ex-lovers said in a statement at the time, after Gayheart’s divorce filing. Because our two precious kids are everything to us, we will keep up our friendship and collaborate to coparent them. The couple wed in 2004 but have not yet divorced officially.

It was challenging for the Beverly Hills, 90210 actresses to find her parenting rhythm with her split spouse, she exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in October 2018.

We’re making an effort. It’s not simple, she said. However, we are devoted and trying.