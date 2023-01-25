Timeline of The Relationship Between Bianca Censori and Kanye West.

a speedy romance. When Kanye West was linked to Bianca Censori two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, his love life quickly became a hot topic of discussion.

In January 2023, the artist was first seen having dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills with a Yeezy employee. Us Weekly verified that the couple wed in a small ceremony soon after West made Censori public. The milestone may or may not have legal force, but a source exclusively told Us that it was extremely genuine for the couple.

West and Censori were spotted together in the same month playing with North, the kid he has with Kardashian. Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were born to the music producer and founder of Skims. Prior to this, the ex-couple gained notoriety when West criticized the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s parenting on social media.

Kardashian, for Her Part, Openly Defended Herself in Response to Her Ex’s Ongoing Insults.

In February 2022, she wrote on her own Instagram account, “As the parent who is the primary provider and carer for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision because it brings her happiness.

The agony of divorce is already very difficult for our kids, and Kanye’s preoccupation with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a nasty and public way is only making things worse for everyone.

The native Californian continued, “I want to handle all problems involving our kids quietly, and I’m hoping he can finally react to the third lawyer he’s had in the past year so that we can settle any differences amicably.”

Kardashian remembered her prior attempts to shield her children from their father’s problematic online activity before West’s romance with Censori.

[A full-time job] is what it is. It is worthwhile because, according to the Hulu celebrity on the Angie Martinez IRL show in December 2022, “I think that of course, I want to disconnect with certain thoughts and things being spoken because that is not me.

” But even though I could be going through anything at home, if my kids want to sing along with me while we are driving to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, I have to put a grin on my face and turn up the volume. I can pretend like nothing is wrong while having a good cry as soon as I drop them off.

The Stronger performer also talked openly about how he and the creator of Skims co-parent their kids.

He said on the Alo Mind Full podcast in September 2022, “I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to the kids. Eighty percent of the time, she is still responsible for raising those kids. People saw as I was switching back and forth that I still needed to be able to incorporate my own ideas into the curriculum.