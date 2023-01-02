The Relationship History of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.!

Fans were devastated by Chris Pratt‘s split from Anna Faris, but the Parks and Recreation star found love again with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

After Pratt and Faris announced they were divorcing after eight years of marriage, the duo began dating in 2018. (the exes welcomed son Jackin 2012).

The Take Me Home Tonight actress and Schwarzenegger confirmed their engagement in January 2019. Just six months later, the couple wed in a stunning ceremony in Montecito, California.

Shortly after the Guardians of the Galaxystar and his new spouse exchanged vows, he attributed their quicksand romance to a fortunate turn of events. In July 2019, he explained to Extrain that we met at church. That’s where we met, and it was a lot of kismet and connections.

Later, Pratt acknowledged that he was quite thankful to have discovered Schwarzenegger as a lifelong partner. He said on Entertainment Tonight in August 2019, “Aww, man, I’m lucky.” God is merciful. I feel extremely fortunate and good. The world is wonderful.

The author of Rock What You’ve Got discussed how the couple was able to maintain such a close bond as their love grew.

During a virtual fireside chat with reporters in April 2020, she said, “I’m a big communicator.

I got married in June of last year, and I believe that constant communication is the most fantastic gift you can have in a partnership or relationship. I dislike getting furious before bed. And we are both the same.

News that Schwarzenegger and Pratt were expecting their first child together surfaced less than a week after she revealed her tips for a happy marriage.

The Dog That Changed Me podcast presenter acknowledged she’s wanted to be a mother ever since she can remember in a Mother’s Day Instagram tribute to her mother, Maria Shriver. In August 2020, she and Pratt welcomed their little bundle of joy, making her wish come true.