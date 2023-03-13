Relationship History of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are a formidable power couple, and their swoon-worthy romance is proof of that.

On the set of the music video for Legend’s Stereo in 2006, the two met. Teigen later revealed to Cosmopolitan in June 2014 that they hooked up that night, despite the fact that they split up after the photo session.

She made fun of the video, saying, “I was doing this false model-like dancing with the most lifeless eyes you’ve ever seen in a person. John was ironing his undergarments when I entered his dressing room to meet him. You do your own ironing, I exclaimed. Of course, I do, he replied. I embraced him.

The couple stayed in touch throughout the following year, although Legend was frequently spotted at events and on red carpets with other women. According to the author of the Cravings cookbook, I gave him some time to be himself. The worst thing you can do is attempt to confine someone of that nature early on, just to have them realize that there is still so much more to discover.

I pretended to be cool for a while. I never once questioned who or what we are. Because I’ve never been a really traditional person, marriage was never my desire. I was merely content to be with him.

The Voice coach finally felt ready to start a family, and in 2013, the couple wed in Lake Como, Italy. They then had a daughter named Luna in April 2016 and a son named Miles in May 2018.

Legend discussed how he and the Lip Sync Battle personality have managed to make their marriage work during an appearance with Today in 2018.

He added at the time, “We truly sincerely love, respect, and adore one other. I believe that forms the basis of who we are as a relationship, and we truly take pleasure in one another’s company. I can’t stop laughing thanks to [her]. She is excellent. She is incredibly sweet and caring, and she also has a wonderful sense of humor.

Teigen revealed in August 2022 that she is expecting again after losing her pregnancy in September 2020. Esti Maxine, a daughter, was born in January 2023.