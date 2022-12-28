A Sporty Romance! Relationship History of JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai.!

A romantic sports tale! Their shared love of sports served as the foundation for JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt‘s relationship.

When they first began dating in early 2016, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. The sports stars got together through Ohai Watt’s sister Megan Cushing, who is married to Ohai Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing.

When Watt was observed wearing player No. 7 of the Chicago Red Stars during a press conference, speculation about the couple’s relationship started. During a 2 Up Front podcast episode from October 2016, Ohai Watt revealed her relationship with the football star.

It’s true what they say. She said at the time, “We’re dating. JJ and I have been close friends for as long as I can remember.

Over time, the bond between professional athletes grew stronger. The defensive end was proposed in May 2019 after three years of dating.

I am the luckiest man alive. #SheSaid Watt posted several images from his proposal with the word “yes.” Still can’t believe I get to be with you forever, the former Houston Dash Captain gushed as she uploaded her own collection of engagement images. Thank you, @jjwatt.

The couple wed in a spectacular destination wedding in the Bahamas less than a year after being engaged. My best day ever. Without a doubt, the Wisconsin native posted on Instagram in February 2020, posting a number of pictures from the happy couple’s wedding.

The COVID-19 outbreak prompted the newlyweds to postpone their honeymoon after their wedding. Later, as Watt and his wife adapted to married life, he talked openly about quarantining with her.

In a September 2020 interview with Today, Watt stated that it had been “clearly different” during the previous few months and that he had enjoyed spending a lot of time with the Utah native. I was married in February, so my wife and I were confined rather than going on a honeymoon.

Read More: Jason Oppenheim: Marie-Lou and I Have Been Cohabiting for Some Time.

The players returned to their workplaces to play in their separate bubbles after three months of confinement. While Watt returned to the NFL, Ohai Watt re-joined her soccer squad to finish the season while living in a bubble in Utah. The next year, he was cut loose by the Houston Texans, and in March 2021, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The couple made the announcement that they were expecting their first child in June 2022. Koa, their son, was welcomed four months later.

We have never even imagined the heights to which love and happiness have ascended. James Watt, Koa 10.23.22, The happy parents shared a precious photo of themselves holding their infant in the hospital in a joint Instagram post in October 2022.

Read More: Celebrities Talk About Their Favorite Ways to Celebrate the Holidays

Two months later, Watt informed his family of his retirement plans in a heartfelt letter. Koa’s debut NFL game. In December 2022, he tweeted, “My last ever NFL home game,” along with pictures of his wife and child playing football.

I have nothing except love and thankfulness in my heart. It has truly been a pleasure and an honor.