Relationship History of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.!

An enduring tale. Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna have been married for more than 20 years, but it wasn’t always simple for them to find happiness.

Even though they were both in past relationships when they first met in 1992, Rinna and Hamlin sensed a connection right away.

Right away, there were sparks. Oh my God, I went to the circus last night and it was so sexy, she exclaimed, having just returned from the circus the day before. I’m thinking, “Wait for a second, look at this girl.

” The L.A. Law alum recalled this when appearing on The Jess Cagle Show in 2019: “She’s sitting there with the elephants and the clowns and all that.” because Ringling Brothers were the only circus I had ever experienced. She was referring to Cirque du Soleil, which is highly seductive, but I was unaware of it.

When they first spoke, Hamlin, who was married to Nicolet Sheridan from 1991 to 1992, said he was intrigued by Rinna. Since I had not yet seen Cirque du Soleil, I reasoned that if this girl could be aroused by elephant poo and other such things, she was acceptable to me. I was immediately mesmerized, he continued.

Later that year, when they were both single, the duo reconnected. Because of his past, according to Rinna, it took Hamlin some time to move their relationship forward. (The Emmy nominee and Laura Johnson were married from 1985 to 1992. He and ex-Ursula Andress have a kid named Dimitri as well.)

Harry wasn’t really thrilled to get married again because he had already been married twice before me. like, absolutely not. Zero, the reality personality said on the 2017 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. It took five years, which when you’re waiting for something, seems like a long time. Never had I been married.

Long story short, we’re having supper in Canada, the native Californian continued. He just sort of out of the blue says, “I think we should get married, what do you think,” as we’re sitting down to dinner. That’s how passionate it got. Of course, I said yes, but I made him go down on one knee and make a genuine proposal afterward in the bathroom.

Amelia and Delilah were Rinna and Hamlin’s first two daughters after their 1997 wedding.

When the pair agreed to work together to produce a reality series, their fans got a glimpse inside their personal lives.

Read More: The Government Wants Rhoslc’s Jen Shah to Spend 10 Years in Prison!

We made the decision that we wanted to build a relationship. The Clash of the Titans alum told CNN in 2010 that his and other actors’ “lives are crazy in that not only are we actors, artists, not only do shows like Dancing With The Stars or go to Broadway to perform Chicago but we also have kids, and we have a retail store that we’re trying to keep going all the time.

” We, therefore, experience many bizarre occurrences on a daily basis, and we just reasoned that if we were going to collaborate on something artistic, we might as well make a comedy. We could perform a scene from “I Love Lucy.”

An offer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills eventually followed their brief television run. Rinna was on board, but it took some convincing to get Hamlin to accept the offer.

Read More: Six Months After Breaking Up, Michelle Young Criticizes Her Ex-Girlfriend Nayte.

I went to him and informed him that they were interested in having me appear on The Housewives. Nope, if you do it, I’ll get a divorce. OK, I replied. The conversation is over. Done. And that was all. I was okay with that,” she stated in 2015 on an OWN program. He then contacts me again in about two days to say, “You know, I’ve thought about it.

” After some investigation, I decided to change my opinion. I believe it could be advantageous for you. Harry, who is an extremely successful businessman, said, “It’s a good thing.” You’ll find it useful. You should carry it out.

Viewers have continued to get glimpses of Rinna and Hamlin’s marriage over the seasons since she joined the Bravo series in 2014.