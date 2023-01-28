Relationship History of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on Gma3.

a relationship worthy of headlines. When GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes—both married to other people—were caught cuddling on several occasions throughout the month of November 2022, their rumored romance made the news.

The images, which were initially released by the Daily Mail, showed the couple smiling in a New York City bar, holding hands in a car, and spending time together upstate. In one image, Holmes was seen lightly touching the behind of his coworker.

Before they both disabled their Instagram accounts in the aftermath of the incident, the ABC stars, who started presenting the third hour of Good Morning America in 2020, posted pictures of themselves on social media sharing their camaraderie. While Homes’ wife, Marlee Fiebig, maintains a private profile, Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, has subsequently erased all images with the NBC News alum.

Robach and Holmes traveled for work, covering events for GMA3 that included a trip to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2021. Robach and Holmes ran marathons together at the recommendation of the Weekend Todayalum.

After the pictures were revealed in November 2022, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the journalists’ acquaintance had developed into a close relationship. They always seemed to click, and their trips away for work together made them even closer.

After the release of the images, keen watchers tuned into GMA3. Robach, the mother of two kids with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh and stepmom to Shue’s three sons, and Holmes, the stepfather of Fiebig’s daughter and two children with his ex-wife Amy Ferson, only made brief appearances before the anchors were fired by the network due to the incident. They did not directly address the subject during the initial broadcasts, but they did look to be making light of it.

It’s a shame that it’s Friday. The past week was wonderful. All I want from this one is for it to never end. Just taking it in. Holmes said on the 2nd of December 2022, “Take it all in.

Speak for Yourself, Robach Jokingly Said in Opposition.

The two were replaced the following Monday by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez.

Kim Godwin, president of ABC, reportedly warned in a meeting that the cohosts’ relationship is both an internal and external distraction, according to TMZ at the time.

Variety further asserted that ABC News wants to act in the organization’s best interest.

Regarding the reactions of Robach and Holmes’ coworkers, an insider exclusively revealed to Us that, for the most part, everyone at GMA knew that Amy and T.J. were having a relationship because they were usually flirtatious with one another.

Everyone in the office could see that Amy and T.J. had been sparking for several months, and it didn’t appear like they were trying to hide their relationship any longer.