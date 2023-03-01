Relationship Timeline for Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.

Success tale of the Bachelor Nation! One of the few couples to endure life after “Bachelor in Paradise,” Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk wed after multiple pandemic-related delays.

Gates told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2020, “I’ve already replanned the wedding three times. At one point, the coronavirus outbreak caused me to completely cease preparing.

” I informed Adam that if there is still no resolution by the end of the year, we will elope and be married on our own. in the home. And if there is a glimmer of hope by December, we’ll set the date for this wedding a fourth time.

The fourth time, it seems, was the charm. The wedding was originally slated for May 2020 but ended up happening in April 2021. Just before heading down the aisle, the owner of Grey Suede stated on Instagram, “Nine more days until I’m Mrs. Gottschalk.” only me You. and our household. I am really excited! You make life more enjoyable, and we’re only getting started.

Despite the fact that they were still in love after the season 4 finale of BiP, Gottschalk purposefully avoided popping the question on camera. They felt their relationship needed more time together to develop because they were living in different places at the time.

He assured me of a really sizable ring! After the series finale aired, Gates joked that they had not felt any pressure from the show’s producers to get engaged in the program.

They announced their engagement on Instagram a little less than two years later with a series of images showing the couple looking deliriously in love. In addition to displaying her sparkling ring, the Arkansas native captioned the images, “I’m keeping you forever and for always.” We’ll spend every day together.

The couple had plenty of time to consider having children in the extended run-up to the wedding. Gates told us in August 2020 that it would be absolutely great if they accidentally became pregnant, adding that although I have baby fever, Adam has terrible baby fever. He’s prepared.

They concentrated on what they anticipated to be a very emotional ceremony held at the Olana in Dallas before growing their family. Navigating our wedding during Covid has been one helluva test, but let me tell you we are ready, Gottschalk captioned in a video tour of the location in March 2021.