Plan a Night at The Grammys! Rich Paul, Adele’s Boyfriend, and She Share a Row at The 2023 Ceremony.

a person likes him! Although Adele is the queen of heartfelt breakup songs, in reality, she has had greater luck finding love.

The Grammy star was first spotted out and about in July 2021 while watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals with her lover, Rich Paul. While it was the first time they had been seen together in public, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the time that they had been dating for months prior to the game.

The insider continued, pointing out that while Adele is very gregarious, he is very shy and prefers to keep a low profile when they are out. This is how the two were able to avoid being discovered because they mixed with the same inner group.

They don’t need to introduce each other because the individuals they hang out with already know them both, which is likely why no one noticed their relationship before.

Two months later, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram when the Easy on Me singer posted a picture of them both looking dapper for NBA star Anthony Davis’ wedding to Marlen P. (Paul, a sports agent, represents Davis as well as his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.)

In October 2021, a source about Adele and her beau said, “They’re incredibly committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an exceptionally long time.” The source also said the two people complement each other very well. She truly believes she has struck it rich.

Previously married to Simon Konecki, she gave birth to their son Angelo in October 2012. After seven years together, the former couple called it quits in April 2019 and officially divorced in early 2021.

She admitted to being unhappy and just going through the motions of her marriage in an interview with Vogue in October 2021. We both did nothing improper. We never physically hurt each other or did anything like that. I said, “I want my son to witness how much I truly love and am loved.” It’s very significant to me.

The Rolling in the Deep singer confessed during the same interview that she had actually known Paul for years prior to the start of their relationship. She said that they had reconnected at a party a few years prior and that he was always present; I didn’t see him. He was twirling. The other men were all lounging around. Just dancing away, that’s all.

One of the things that enchanted Adele right away was that contagious charm. According to a source who spoke with Us in October 2021, “He always makes her feel unique and doesn’t have a single drop of selfishness or meanness in his body.”