Riverdale’ Cast’s Dating History Through the Years.

Archie only believes that his personal life is difficult! The Riverdale stars whose off-screen romances have garnered media attention over the years include Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Vanessa Morgan.

Fans fell in love with Reinhart and Sprouse as Betty and Jughead on the CW drama, which debuted in January 2017. When the two were originally linked in July 2017, viewers were thrilled to learn that they were in a real-life relationship.

The costars broke up in 2020 after more than two years of intermittent dating. Sprouse said through Instagram in August 2020, “Lili and I initially parted up in January of this year and then decided to move permanently split up in March.”

What a wonderful experience I had; I’ll always be grateful that I was given the chance to experience love. I just have the deepest love and happiness for her in my heart for the future. That’s all I have to say about it; everything else you hear is irrelevant.

Read More: Relationship History Between Eric Dane and His Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart

The Chemical Hearts star admitted that in the days following the breakup, she felt like she was going to die. She told Refinery29 in the same month, “It was ****** rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it.

” When it comes to heartache, grief, and breakups, I’ve seen a lot of people try to fill the gap with sex, cocaine, food, and alcohol, [but] the void persists. I choose to go the unconventional route and simply deal with my s t. I had to confront my own suffering.

Not just Sprouse and Reinhart from Riverdale dated off-screen. From 2018 to 2019, Mendes dated Charles Melton as well.

The actor from Sun Is Also a Star revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in 2019 that he writes letters to his partner. It’s the little, straightforward things that I’ve done for her, even though I don’t think that’s the most romantic thing to say.

Read More: Brittany Snow: 2022 Was a ‘Strange’ Year After Tyler Stanaland Split

The Cast Helps Each Other out In Their Relationships.

In May 2019, Madelaine Petsch exclusively revealed to Us that she and Mendes were double daters.

A few of the show’s stars advanced by starting families in the midst of flourishing love relationships. Michael Kopechin and Morgan welcomed their baby River in January 2021, while KJ Apa and his fiancée Claire Berry welcomed their son Sashain in September 2021.