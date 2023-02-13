Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Pre-Super Bowl Gronk Beach Attendance.

We support one another! Since their relationship began in 2015, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been each other’s biggest supporters.

During her time as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, who selected Kostek in the second round of the 2010 NFL draught, the tight end got to know Kostek.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned a November 2022 Instagram slide presentation, “How it’s going vs. How it started,” commenting on the couple’s enduring love.

We were assisting with @goodwillboston at the @patriots Thanksgiving in a Basket event 9 years ago today, and Rob gave me his number through @jwiggs85. Yes, I phoned him at the time in violation of the Patriot Cheerleaders’ guidelines, but it was worthwhile.

In 2015, Gronkowski and the theWipeouthost made their romance public. They have since shown glimpses of their excellent chemistry on social media, but the NFL player hasn’t proposed.

Read More: Adrianne Curry’s “Last of US” Body Criticism Receives a Response from Melanie Lynskey.

I would be thrilled if he got down on one knee, Kostek exclusively told US Weekly in April 2022. My best friend is him. He and I would be together for the rest of my life.

Since they live, work, and travel together, the TV celebrity at the time observed that she and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers act as though they are already married. She exclaimed, “[We are] privileged to wake up next to each other every single day.

Kostek admitted to us that witnessing Gronkowski interact with youngsters causes her heart to explode when she has children. With his nieces and nephews, he is wonderful. Watching him is so entertaining, she said. He also loves the kids the best, even though he also engages with his admirers.

Read More: Ryan Reynolds Was Shocked by Wolverine News in Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman’s Recollection.!

The four-time Super Bowl champion announced in March 2019 that he will be leaving the NFL, and Kostek helped him make the difficult choice.

You stretch my boundaries and teach me that hardships may make me stronger, she wrote in the description of an Instagram image at the time. You are the best person to ever do it, in my opinion.

I slyly smile for everyone who has approached us to declare themselves their biggest supporters because I am sure I am one of them and will continue to support you in all you do. WE LOVE YOU PATS NATION & @patriots!!!! #HallOfFamere #87 retirement.

Read More: I Am Pulling for Them! Celebrities Dating Sportspeople.

In the end, Gronkowski undid his retirement and will play again in 2020 with his friend Tom Brady‘s Florida-based franchise. The New York native left the Buccaneers after two seasons and again retired in June 2022.

For a look back at Gronkowski and Kostek’s romance, continue reading below: