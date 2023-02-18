Royal PDA! Princess Kate Taps Prince William’s Butt on BAFTAs Red Carpet.

Putting the PDA on! On Sunday, February 19, Princess Kate softly touched Prince William‘s butt during the BAFTAs.

They’re Back! William and Kate Stun at 2023 BAFTAs After 2-Year Absence

Together, they were in attendance at the Southbank Center in London for the 76th British Academy Film Awards. A TikTok video shared by Vogue shows the couple chatting as they stroll the wide red carpet. The 41-year-old Princess of Wales is speaking to her husband with a smile on her face and swiftly swatting his behind.

The couple, who wed in 2011, don’t frequently engage in gratuitous displays of affection, especially while on duty, so the PDA may surprise royal watchers.

The BAFTAs, whose president since 2010 is 40-year-old Prince William, were attended by the couple in coordinated attire. The same white, one-shouldered Alexander McQueen dress that Kate wore at the 2019 BAFTAs was worn on this occasion.

She tweaked it, though, by adding dramatic, long black gloves and draped cloth that cascaded down the strap. She added accessories including a black purse and a pair of metallic floral statement earrings.

Will, on the other hand, dressed for the occasion by donning a velvet suit jacket and patent leather shoes. Helen Mirren was there to honor his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

British Academy Film Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

Her Majesty and BAFTA have a long-standing relationship, and without her devoted backing, BAFTA would not be what it is today, according to Mirren, 77.

The entire world tuned in to her coronation broadcast in 1953. Since she has been without a doubt the country’s leading lady while remaining as enigmatic as a silent movie diva.

The Two Appeared Moved as They Cheered Mirren’s Homage.

While William and Kate aren’t known for their public shows of affection, they do it on occasion. William stunned witnesses in July 2022 when he placed a kiss on his wife after competing in the Royal Polo Cup in Windsor, England. During the ceremony, they were spotted cuddling, and at one point, William put his hand on Kate’s back.

Two months have passed since Meghan Markle claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were uneasy when they first saw her because of her warm demeanor.

Prince William and Princess Kate s Relationship Timeline

Even when William and Kate visited and I first met her, we had dinner together, and I still recall wearing ripped jeans and going barefoot. I loved to embrace. I’ve always liked to hug people.

The 41-year-old Suits actor stated in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary series, “I didn’t understand that is incredibly upsetting for a lot of Brits.” When you close the door and think, “Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,” the formality carries over on both sides, which surprised me.

I suppose I began to grasp very quickly that the formality on the outside flowed through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing manner of being.