Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom Allegedly Threatened His Wife Mackenzie Before His Arrest.

According to the affidavit of arrest, Ryan, 35, informed his wife, 26, during a tense phone call that she will be sought out at work. This information was received on Tuesday, February 14.

According to the records, Mackenzie answered the call on February 8 after realizing Ryan was calling from Bobcat of Chattanooga, the company where he works. She captured the exchange on two tapes, which she later gave to the police as proof and viewed as a serious threat to her life.

According to the affidavit, Ryan, who has a son named Bentley, 14, and two daughters named Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, with Mackenzie, warned his wife, “You better f king lie to the fellas that come and ask you, because they’re going to come and question you at work.”

Ryan responded to Mackenzie’s question, “Who was the mechanic talking about?” by saying, “The folks in the club I f****** joined Friday.”

Ryan continued, appearing to be hinting at his claims that Mackenzie had cheated on him. “You know it’s a major no-no to be married and have your wife insult you in that type of way,” Ryan said. However, I made the commitment to take the beating because I didn’t want the result to be unfair to you.

I don’t want to be with you, Mackenzie says towards the end of the recording, to which Ryan responds, “Yeah, I hear you, but you seem like you didn’t hear me. You are about to experience something very unpleasant.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department served the Tennessee native with an Order of Protection and told him to leave his home the following day, according to records that the Us at the time had access to. By getting in touch with her father, Bob Standifer, Mackenzie informed authorities that Ryan had violated the restraining order.

Ryan was detained on Friday, February 10, for breaking the terms of the Order of Protection when he posted an intimate photo of Mackenzie on Instagram and accused her of having an affair.

The former MTV celebrity was arrested on many counts, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. She has a history of arrests for drug-related offenses.