“I Can’t Get Married” Until My Parents Are Released from Prison, Says Savannah Chrisley

putting a stop to her life? Savannah Chrisley recently talked about how she doesn’t feel like she can live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in prison.

I feel like I can’t move on with my life in my head. On Tuesday, December 27, Savannah, 25, revealed this to Emmy Medders during an episode of her Unlocked podcast. I can’t get married unless I know they’re going to be there. I’m not allowed to have children.

In August 2019, the Georgia native’s parents were accused of a number of counts of bank and wire fraud as well as tax evasion. The Chisley Knows Best actors were found guilty of fraud in June after a trial that lasted a month.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, received sentences of 12 and 7 years in jail, respectively, five months later. The married pair who are scheduled to report to prison the next month will also have to complete 16 months of probation.

Savannah admitted to 26-year-old Medders, who is engaged to Savannah’s brother Chase Chrisley, that she is still suffering the loss of her parents, who are still alive, despite having years of prison visits ahead of her.

Savannah was counseled by Medders not to put her life on hold while her parents served their prison sentences, despite the emotional difficulties.

The personal assistant told him that he couldn’t simply end his life. And no matter what happens, neither your parents nor our parents would want us to do that.

Not just Medders has advised the podcaster to maintain her composure; her father also reaffirmed his commitment to being there for her no matter where he is physical.

Even if I’m not in front of you right now, Dad insisted that he is still alive.

I continue to struggle. Savannah recited Todd’s advice to Medders: “You don’t have to go a day without talking to me.”

Savannah stated that she is making an effort to concentrate on the things she can control, such as her beauty line Sassy, although she has received negative feedback online for doing so.

I keep moving forward because it’s always been my go-to, stress-free activity where I don’t have to pay attention to anything else. Therefore, I’m going to move forward with my business.

The former beauty pageant winner declared, “I’m going to do my podcast, Sassy, I’m going to do all the things.” However, I believe that there is some guilt involved in moving on with my life while remembering that my parents weren’t present for some life events.

Savannah said that she now has custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and her half-brother Kyle’s daughter Chloe, 10, following the sentencing of her parents last month. Along with Savannah, Chase, 26, and Grayson, he also has a daughter, Lindsie, 33, and a son, Kyle, 31, with his ex-wife Teresa Terry.