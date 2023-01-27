Selena Gomez Discloses that Her Lupus Medicine Causes Her Hands to Shake.

stating the obvious. After fans started expressing concern for her health, Selena Gomez was open about the cause of her trembling hands.

Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

I tremble as a result of my lupus medicine. On January 25, Gomez, 30, posted in the comments section of a TikTok video. Read my disclaimer as well. I’m not a pro.

Gomez responded to a social media fan who had made fun of the Only Murders in the Building star’s shaky hands in a cosmetics tutorial she had published earlier this month.

Gomez made goofy expressions at the camera while removing her makeup and used skincare items in the original clip.

PSA: I received most of these items for free. I don’t just roll around everywhere like that. Before washing, use any serum to remove makeup, she said in the video caption. It divides it up well. As you remove your makeup, gently clean your eyes with a sponge. K I’ve had it with trying to sound intelligent.

Over the years, the Lose You to Love Me singer has been candid about her health issues. The Mayo Clinic describes lupus as a disease that develops when your body’s immune system assaults its own tissues and organs, and Gomez revealed her diagnosis of the condition in 2014. The Disney Channel alum received a kidney transplant three years later, using her close pal Francia Raisa as the donor.

I, therefore, learned that I needed a kidney transplant as a result of my lupus and that I was recuperating. Gomez posted a picture of herself and the How I Met Your Father star, 34, holding hands in the hospital on Instagram in September 2017 along with the caption, “It was what I needed to do for my overall health.

” There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude to my lovely friend Francia Raisa. She sacrificed and gave me the best present possible by giving me her kidney. I am so unbelievably fortunate. I adore you a lot, sis.

The singer of Back to You was open about how the autoimmune condition had affected her perspective on life the following year.

To be really honest, I’ve just taken a step back. Life is good to me. During an appearance on Good Morning America in June 2018, she stated, “I don’t really think about anything that gives me stress anymore, which is really good.” I no longer even call Los Angeles home. I’m less concerned about attempting to win folks over.

Raisa highlighted some of the difficulties she and Gomez encountered following their operations in March of that year.

Recovery was difficult. I was not in the mood to eat or drink anything. In a March 2018 interview with W Magazine, the Grown-ish actress admitted that Selena has a problem as well.

I woke up a few hours after our procedure to find a text from her saying, “I’m terribly terrified.” When my kidney turned—which was quite active—I damaged an artery. In order to keep my kidney in place, they had to take her in for emergency surgery, harvest a vein from her leg, and create a new artery. She might have perished.

Although Gomez and Raisa have been best friends since 2007, their friendship ran into trouble last year when Gomez admitted that she only had one friend who worked in the entertainment sector in an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022.

She said, “I never fit in with a cool bunch of girls who were celebrities. I remember feeling like I didn’t belong because Taylor [Swift] is really the only friend I have in the business.

Raisa appeared to express her frustration at being left out of the discourse when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s words were highlighted via Instagram. She remarked in the comments, “Interesting. On social media, the star of The Secret Life of the American Teenager unfollowed Gomez, which was also spotted by fans.

Gomez later commented on a TikTok video of influencer Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) dissecting the purported conflict, saying, “Sorry I didn’t Mention Every Person I Know.