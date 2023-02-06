Sending Love! Chase Stokes Approves of Kelsea Ballerini’s Grammys Look.

She’s making a claim! Fans are already rooting for the alleged couple even though Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes haven’t officially confirmed their connection.

After being seen together during the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles in January 2023, the country artist and the Outer Banks star were initially connected. Stokes sneakily included a cuddly shot of himself sitting next to Ballerini in a slideshow on Instagram the same month.

The Marylander captioned the carousel, “Little summary,” to which Ballerini responded, “Go vols.”

The Hole in the Bottle musician responded by uploading a photo dump of her own, with the caption New boot goofin. In one photo, she was wearing a baseball cap representing Knoxville, Tennessee, and Stokes unabashedly praised the appearance in the comments.

He wrote, “I like that hat ma am. (Stokes dated his Outer Banks actress, Madalyn Cline, from 2020 to 2021.)

Although neither Ballerini nor the Beach House actor immediately addressed the subject of their relationship, the Doin My Best singer commented on the rumors via TikTok. Following her breakup with Morgan Evans, she claimed she was flirting with someone other than Stokes in a snapshot of a DeuxMoi entry that she uploaded in January 2023.

She said, “I know, I know, I know,” in the video. Stop reading now. Give up looking. But, guys, what’s going on? What? Don’t let’s do this.

After five years of marriage, the CMA Award winner announced via social media in August 2022 that she and Evans were divorcing. That month, she filed for divorce.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Ballerini and Evans tried treatment before divorcing and had worked on their marriage for many years as news of the singers’ breakup made headlines. The insider continued, “They ultimately agreed that they had no choice but to formally divorce.

In November 2022, the couple reached a divorce settlement. Ballerini and the Australian crooner have both been open about dealing with the fallout from their breakup in the media.

The Heartfirst artist said to CBS Mornings in October 2022, “I think when there’s a significant life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one. Additionally, a lot occurs before that is made public.

I’m currently engaged in a healing process. It’s not a mess. It just didn’t work; it’s not like it’s volatile.

And when you’re thinking, “Oh my gosh,” that can be a challenging tale to comprehend. This is a good individual. I’m also a decent person. And it’s simply not good anymore.

