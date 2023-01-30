Shakira’s Most Secrecy Messages to Gerard About Their Split Amid His New Relationship.

Move along! After 12 years of marriage, Shakira and Gerard Piqua announced their separation, and the singer has been open about how she is coping.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer told Ellein in a September 2022 profile that “this is incredibly hard to talk about personally, especially since this is the first time I’ve ever discussed this topic in an interview.”

I have been quiet while attempting to comprehend everything. It’s challenging to discuss, particularly given that I’m still dealing with it, that I’m well-known, and that our split is not typical of other separations.

The former FC Barcelona athlete and Shakira started dating in 2011 and announced their breakup three months prior.

The now-ex-couple, who remained single throughout their lengthy relationship, stated in a joint statement in June 2022, “We regret to confirm that we are splitting.” We ask that you respect our children’s privacy because it is our first responsibility to ensure their well-being.

Following the soccer star’s alleged romance, Shakira and Piqu, who have two children together—Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015—made headlines earlier that month. The two didn’t address the allegations at the time or say whether they were a factor in their decision to split up.

The native of Spain has since moved on with a 12-year-old college student in public relations named Clara Chia. The young pair were first caught cuddling up to one another while attending a Daniel Martin concert in August 2022. In January 2023, Piqu and the model made their Instagram debut.

The Dancing With Myself judge, who had a prior romantic relationship with attorney Antonio de la R between 2000 and 2010, has not commented on the new coupling in the media. However, a number of her recent song releases and social media posts appear to have made references to how she is handling the news.

I’m not returning because I don’t want to experience another letdown. “You pretend to be a champion. And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” Shakira sang in her Spanish version of the BZRP Music Session #53 single, which was released weeks before the athlete made their Instagram relationship official. I should have thrown that cat away, so I’m sorry, sweetie. A she-wolf like me ain’t for a beginner.

Although the Colombian singer kept her lyrical inspiration a secret, the lyrics give the impression that she believes Chia to be her projected replacement.

Chia and Piqu haven’t responded to the performer known as She Wolf’s enigmatic remarks.

The most cryptic tweets from Shakira, which appear to be about her ex’s current relationship, are below.