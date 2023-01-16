Star of “Passions” Ben Masters, Dies at Age 75.

Celebrity Deaths in 2023

According to Deadline, the soap opera star died on January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, while fighting COVID-19. The source added that he had been fighting dementia for a number of years.

Masters gained the majority of his notoriety during his eight-year stint as Julian Crane on the NBC daytime drama. When the soap drama debuted in 1999, he joined the cast. As the heir of the prosperous Crane family, his character through numerous malevolent arcs.

The actor was praised for his performance on the program. In 2001, 2003, and 2005, he was nominated three times by Soap Opera Digest for best-supporting actor.

Read More: Relationship History Between Eric Dane and His Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart

Kristian Alfonso, Alison Sweeney, and More Shocking Soap Opera Exits

TheSpy Gameactor remained on Passions until 2008 when the show ended and was canceled by NBC after airing for over ten years. After Passions, which also starred Lindsay Hartley, Mackenzie Westmore, Galen Gering, and Juliet Mills, was finished filming, the actor declined to take on any other on-screen roles.

The native of Oregon began his career in theatre after graduating from the University of Oregon. Later, he relocated to New York City where he appeared in numerous off- and on-Broadway productions. His acting achievements include The Cherry Orchard with Meryl Streep, Captain Brassbound’s Conversion, and The band’s young members.

Read More: Brittany Snow: 2022 Was a ‘Strange’ Year After Tyler Stanaland Split

Stars’ Soap Opera Pasts

He began his career in film and television in the 1970s and 1980s. Masters appeared in a number of films, such as All That Jazz by Bob Fosse, Mandingo, Dream Lover, and others. Additionally, he appeared in supporting roles in a number of TV shows, including Walker: Texas Ranger, Touched by an Angel, Kojak, and more.

Hannah and Clea Lerner, as well as his sister Cheryl Lerner, will continue to care for Masters. Deadline reports that the late actor requested there not be a memorial service or funeral.