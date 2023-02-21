Susan Sarandon’s Daughter, Eva Amurri, Has Become Engaged to Ian Hock.

She found her true self. Eva Amurri, the daughter of Susan Sarandon, got engaged to Ian Hock after dating him for more than two years.

Your heart has been blue, and mine has been stolen. Everything Will Work Out For The Best With You, On Monday, February 20, Amurri, 27, and Hock, 38, posted a joint statement on Instagram, echoing lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song Lover. People who know us well understand how much this moment means to us. We are incredibly joyful. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my time with you.

The tweet included a number of photos from the proposal in Paris, including adorable shots of the smiling happy couple and the New Girl alum displaying her diamond. Amurri exclaimed over Hock’s exquisite jewelry taste in later Instagram Stories. She captioned a photo of the sparkler, “Absolutely dying over this ring.”

After the wonderful news, the couple’s loved ones went to the comment area to express their joy.

Good news and obvious! I’m really pleased for you! beautiful pair, JoAnna Garcia responded, “Over the moon for you two!” to a letter Kat Dennings had written to her old friend.

The California actress, who is the offspring of Sarandon, 76, and filmmaker Franco Amurri, initially revealed her relationship with the chef, 28, in a post on her personal blog, Happily Ever After, in January 2021.

I’m overjoyed to let you know that I have a fantastic boyfriend in my life! At the time, she wrote. We share a lot in common with this guy named Ian, who is also incredibly caring, creative, good-looking, and humorous.

Eva continued by explaining how the couple—who are both bookworms, foodies, museum aficionados, and French speakers—became romantically involved when she had dinner at his restaurant with a buddy they shared.

We eventually started talking, and there was an instant connection and spark. She said on her blog, “My friend and I both thought he was cute and easy to chat to, but neither of us knew anything about his life or relationship status. As a result, he followed me back on Instagram after I followed him. After starting to communicate, we simply spent a month laughing and texting back and forth, getting to know one other quite well.

Since announcing her engagement with Hock, Eva has frequently shared details of their love story on social media, frequently raving about the Colorado College alum’s relationship with her three kids.

From 2011 through 2019, the Saved! the star was wed to ex-Kyle Martino. Marlowe Mae, 8, Major James, 6, and Mateo, 2, are their three children together. The ex-couples called it quits barely two months after announcing they were expecting a third child.

Others were quite critical of us and didn’t understand that we were making this choice out of love for each other and as a smooth transition for our children. In an interview with the Fubo Sports Network in May 2020, Martino, 42, stated, “The Hooligans.” Let’s model for [our kids] what a good marriage should look like, as well as a happy Mom and Dad, since we’re not content as a married couple.

We really struggled as a married couple over the past three or four years, he continued. We were really putting forth the effort to make it work. Everyone who claims that getting married is easy and wonderful is getting divorced shortly.

The former partners have put a lot of effort into raising their three children amicably despite their breakup.

Kyle and I may no longer be married or cohabitating, but when it comes to the kids and ensuring that they have the best support possible, we are unquestionably on the same page. In October 2021, Amurri captioned a picture of her boy squad on Instagram.

Seeing how much love is surrounding them and how proud THEY are of our small, modern family makes me really happy. Compared to when we got married, I definitely feel more on the same page with Kyle when it comes to the kids now.

The next year, the ex-couple joined Hock in honoring Major’s birthday. We are incredibly proud of you since you are one in a million. So glad we were able to celebrate you today in the zaniest, sexiest manner possible. Bowling party, Wea! Instagram user Amurri captioned a picture of the mixed brood.