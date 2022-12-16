Spotted! T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach ‘GMA3’ Internal Review: Get Cozy in New York.!

Moving About! The purported affair between GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is still being investigated by ABC, but the two were seen cuddling up in New York.

GMA3 s Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Affair Scandal: Everything To Know.

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were seen together for the first time after being benched from GMA3: What You Need to Know in images obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday, December 15.

The University of Georgia alumnus opted for a more laid-back look with jeans, a grey sweatshirt, and a camel-colored coat, while Holmes looked sharp in a checkered jacket and a black scarf.

They smiled and laughed as they strolled arm in arm through the Financial District on their way to The Capital Grille on Thursday while attempting to stay warm in Manhattan.

Since December 5 Robach and Holmes have been benched from GMA’s third hour after being seen in a series of PDA-packing photos throughout the month of November. Both of the co-anchors are wed to other people.

Robach And Andrew Shue Were Married in 2010 And They Have a Child Together.

Tim McIntosh, to whom she was previously married from 1996 to 2008, is the father of her daughters Ava and Analise. Shue, 55, had three children from a prior relationship with Jennifer Hageney, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, and she is their stepmother.

Holmes, for his part, has wed twice as well. He married Marlee Fiebig in 2010 following his divorce from Amy Ferson, with whom he had a daughter named Brianna and a son named Jaiden. In January 2013, their daughter Sabine was born.

On November 30, images of the coworkers in a car holding hands were published by the Daily Mail. Another series of pictures showed Holmes putting his hand on Robach’s behind as she loaded a car trunk.

Both Robach and Holmes deleted their Instagram accounts after the original pictures surfaced online; neither has publicly addressed their rumored affair nor where they stand with their respective husbands.

A source informed Us Weekly earlier this week that ABC had not yet made a decision regarding the couple’s future on GMA 3.

The reason T.J. and Amy are temporarily off-camera is so that ABC can thoroughly assess their relationship before bringing them back, the insider said, adding that the network is investing resources to ensure there are no shocks before determining how to proceed.

Following the release of the pictures, Holmes and Robach returned to the show for the first two episodes. The cohosts seemed to allude to the circulating rumors, despite openly addressing their relationship status at the time.

‘GMA’ Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Candid Quotes About Each Other.

On December 1, Robach said that it was Friday night. Who is looking forward to the weekend, Holmes continued.

The native of Michigan raised her hand. We are, of course. Welcome to GMA3: What You Need to Know, everyone. It’s lovely to see you again. The following day, the two made jokes about their fantastic week.

On December 5, however, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos took the place of the ABC personalities. Confirmed later that day that Robach and Holmes wouldn’t be joining the show for a while. DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally, and Dr. Jen Ashton, a regular on GMA 3, have also filled in since Robach and Holmes left.

Robach’s pals are concerned for the journalist’s future amid the growing scandal and worry that Holmes will not only break her heart but also destroy her career, a source told Us earlier this month.

GMA3’s Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Relationship Timeline.

According to a second insider who spoke with us, Amy and T.J. had been arriving at work and acting as though nothing was wrong until they were dragged off the aircraft.

Since Amy and T.J. were always flirting with one another and acting flirtatiously around one another, the majority of the GMA3 crew understood that something was going on between them.

Finally, the insider continued, it didn’t look like the reporters were trying to hide their friendship any longer.