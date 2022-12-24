Tamar Braxton Is on The Mend After Being Rushed to The Hospital with The Flu!

After being brought to the hospital earlier this week due to flu-like symptoms, Tamar Braxton had a terrifying few days.

This isn’t an attention post; rather, it’s an ATTENTION post, 45-year-old Braxton wrote on December 22 through Instagram. The Braxton Family Values star claimed that she was struck by a disease, unlike anything she has ever encountered after spending time with her best friends celebrating Christmas and shopping.

The performer revealed that she had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance the VERY NEXT DAY because she needed oxygen because she believed God was taking her home and that her chest was on fire.

Braxton was sent to the Northside Hospital in Atlanta, where he received care from the top nurses and medical professionals in an effort to determine what was wrong.

The All the Way Home singer said, “Yall, I have the FLU, and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my view.” I take 5 different prescription drugs. The Tamar & Vince alum asked her fans to exercise caution this holiday season because she wasn’t around many people and doesn’t know how she contracted the illness.

Enjoy the holiday. You don’t want this at home, she continued. Oh yeah, I’m totally alone because it’s so contagious. I really do love you all.

Before sharing two images from her hospital stay, Braxton uploaded a number of videos and pictures from her day out with pals. In one of the pictures, the reality star was sitting in an emergency hospital bed while wearing a hooded sweatshirt and using an oxygen-breathing device.

I’m hoping for a speedy recovery!

Tamar Braxton says she had to be taken to the hospital & needed oxygen because her chest was on fire & she couldn’t breathe. She discovered she has the flu & it’s worse than covid. Thankfully she’s okay 🙏🏽 **are you taking extra precautions this holiday to avoid getting sick?** pic.twitter.com/RxsSEeY5rr — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) December 23, 2022

Love you, Adrienne Bailon wrote in the comment section.

Evelyn Braxton, Tamar’s mother, also texted her best wishes with the message, “Love you.” Tamar, get well soon.

The TV personality’s fight with the flu comes two years after she was admitted to the hospital in July 2020 due to a potential overdose. The Maryland native was recovering and sought therapy at a mental health center after the incident, Tamar’s representative said at the time.

The If I Don’t Have You, singer, on the other hand, isn’t the only famous person who has been hospitalized this flu season or who has spoken out about suffering the illness.

On December 20, Tori Spelling confirmed via her Instagram Story that she had been admitted to the hospital the day before. TheTroop At the time, 49-year-old Beverly Hills star said she went to the doctor because she was having trouble breathing. She listed her symptoms as having trouble breathing, having high blood pressure, and experiencing extreme dizziness.