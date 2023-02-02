Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Relationship Timeline.

discovering The One! Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s quicksand romance is simply adorable.

They initially came into contact on July 4th, 2019, when kayaking with friends in Newport Beach, California. El Moussa and Young were spotted making out on a boat in Redondo Beach, California, later that month.

TheFlip or Flopstar later used Instagram to declare their relationship. He posted a picture of them together at the moment and a heartfelt caption about how he had discovered happiness in love.

I’ll be open and confess that, following the previous three years, I never imagined I would find someone special in my life. Then, out of nowhere, @heatherraeyoung entered my life, and he continued. I immediately realized I needed to get to know her after the first time she made me feel queasy when I saw her grin, so I asked her out! Yes, she replied.

El Moussa went on: You cannot foresee the future in life! I was unable to foresee my divorce! I was unable to foresee two malignancies! My back injury was completely unexpected! You simply never know what the future holds. I simply want the world to know that I met someone amazing who inspires me to be a better man.

Their relationship developed rather fast after that. Later in August, Young confided in Us Weekly that she thought El Moussa might be The One.

She then said, “We’re just really, really delighted. He possesses all the traits I would look for in a partner. I believe that before we can decide, we simply need to spend more time together.

The two then moved in together early in 2020 after spending the holidays together. El Moussa proposed to the Selling Sunsetstart after they had celebrated their one-year anniversary. The real estate agent shared a picture from the moment he proposed on Instagram and said, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

It was disclosed by Heather Young on the podcast Flashbacks With Jessica Hall and Heather Young that the engagement wasn’t entirely unexpected. We discussed marriage, so I knew it would happen someday, she said. We examined the rings around three months ago. We went to look but found nothing serious.

From 2009 through 2018, El Moussa was wed to Christina Anstead. They have a daughter named Taylor and a son named Brayden.