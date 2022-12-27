The ‘Best Ever’ The Husband of Teresa Giudice Gives Her Daughters Cartier Bracelets.!

He is decked out in hotline bling! Luis Ruelas, the husband of Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, went all out for Christmas this year by giving each of her four daughters a Cartier bracelet.

The four siblings flocked to social media to flaunt their new gear after Teresa, 50, and Ruelas, 47, rang in the holiday with the reality star’s daughters Gia, 21, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with ex-Joe Giudice.

Milania said on TikTok on Sunday, December 25, “Luis always goes big, and last year he also purchased us a Cartier bracelet.” She then displayed a bangle with the word “LOVE” etched on it. He once again gave it to me, my three sisters, and myself this year.

The youngster then unwrapped the present to see a bracelet with a vertical circle in the center, set in gold and studded with diamonds. The jewelry appears to be from Cartier’s Juste un Clou line, where bracelets cost between $3,400 and $52,000.

Luis, thank you so much

You truly are the finest ever.

In praise of her stepdad, Milania gushed.

Following his and Teresa’s marriage, Luis spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about looking after the author of The Turning Table’s young children and maintaining good relations with their 50-year-old father.

The day of the wedding is when I truly spoke with Joe, the businessman revealed. I called him to let him know that I was devoted to Teresa and to his daughters.

Luis remembers saying, “You and I have a bond to be able to talk about anything that goes on with the kids,” to the native Italian. You understand I’m here. Thus, we are excellent.

Teresa agreed with her husband’s comments and related how she and Luis had supper with Joe before picking up one of her girls during a trip to the Bahamas.

I felt really anxious. But you know, she informed us, “We had the finest night.” The kids were really thrilled with it.

Luis and Teresa got married in August after dating for two years. Despite the absence of the Bravo star’s ex, Luis claimed that Joe offered the couple a gift by being so supportive of their union.

He gives the girls a gift every day, and that gift is tranquility. The co-founder of Digital Media Solutions remarked of Joe, who was deported to Italy in the fall of 2019 after serving three years in jail for fraud, “because honestly, you know, that’s truly a guy pouring lemonade outta lemons.”

Joe was imprisoned for fraud for three years. Because despite not being with his daughters, he still feels a strong connection to his [girls].

Teresa stated last month that Luis had strengthened their relationship by inviting Joe, the father of four children, along for a trip.

My husband invited [Joe] to travel with us because we were going on vacation, she added. I found it so remarkable that he did it for my kids. But because he must fly, things are a little more tricky.

He can’t take a direct flight from [the] Bahamas to our destination. We’re working to solve the problem, but I’m telling you, babe, even if it doesn’t, the gesture was very thoughtful.