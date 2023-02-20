Tessa Gourin Claims that Her Father Jack Nicholson Was Against Their Relationship.

current family? Over the years, Jack Nicholson has had six children with five different women, but he has only spoken publicly about four of them.

The only marriage the three-time Oscar winner had was to Sandra Knight in the early 1960s. The couple was married for an additional five years after Jennifer Nicholson, their daughter was born in 1963.

After their divorce was formalized in 1968, the actor allegedly had an affair with Susan Anspacht, who played him in the film Five Easy Pieces, which led to the birth of his second kid, Caleb Goddard. Yet, Jack hasn’t made the paternity official yet.

After dating Danish supermodel and actress Winnie Hollman for five years, the Something’s Gotta Give star moved on. In 1982, they welcomed a daughter named Honey Hollman.

One of Jack’s more well-known romances is with American actress Rebecca Broussard. During his 17-year engagement with Anjelica Huston, the twosome had an affair, which resulted in the birth of their first child, daughter Lorraine Nicholson, in 1990.

The actor for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest had a son Ray Nicholson along with Broussard two years later. The pair split up in 1993. In April 1994, Jack spoke to Vanity Fair about his connection with Broussard. But we don’t have any other relationship besides the kids.

Fans got a rare look at the relationship between the “Anger Management” star and Lorraine and Ray in 2011. They’re fantastic. Jack added at the time, according to the Daily Mail, “I was never what you would call a hands-on sort of father, but I’m happy my kids have turned out the way they have.” Being a parent is all about soaking up divine favor. Just your finest efforts will do.

Three years later, Lorraine, one of Jack’s numerous acting-inclined kids, made fun of her relationship with her well-known father.

She stated on Entertainment Tonight in February 2014, “He provides me top-secret guidance.” It goes without saying that I won’t divulge it to anyone as it offers our family a competitive advantage.

But, The Sixth Child of Jack Claimed She Never Received the Same Support and Supervision.

Tessa Gourin, who was born in 1994 to waitress Jennifer Gourin, said in the early years of 2023 that she never knew her father. Notwithstanding her assertion that Jack is her real father, the actress has never addressed the matter in the media.

In a February 2023 interview with The Daily Beast, Tessa said that the As Good As It Gets actor wasn’t interested in getting to know her as a young child. But she did say that Jack had something to do with paying for her early education.

