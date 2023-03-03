The Dating History of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky: Images.

His #1 admirer! Although Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been dating for more than ten years, their wedding wasn’t until the spring of 2022.

Wayne Gretzky‘s daughter revealed that a professional golfer was introduced to her by her mother, Janet Jones.

Paulina stated to Golf Digest in 2014 that Dustin was welcomed to her home that evening after she informed him about her daughter and other details. So I arrive looking like a total ragamuffin, and this incredibly cute guy is there. He was such a gentleman and was very charming, but I didn’t stay long. He has always treated me that way. We traded numbers, and now we’re together.

While they became engaged in 2013, the couple took their time making wedding arrangements. Tatum and River, their other kids, were also born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

I’m not sure if folks are aware of Dustin and I’s legal marriage or not. She gushed over her sister-in-law, saying, “We’re not, but we’re so in love.” Ms. Sara Gretzky The podcast from Netchicks in 2021. What is it, I feel like everyone is asking. He or she doesn’t want to do it, right? It’s so foolish. I simply want Dustin to know that I adore him and that we are happy together with the kids.

But their love story hasn’t exactly been a happily ever after. When Paulina removed the PGA champion from her social media profiles in September 2018, there were reports that the couple had split up. A claim that Johnson had an affair with Yassie Safai, who purportedly belonged to the same California country club as the couple, arose in the same month. At the time, Safai refuted the allegations, and the pair never made the rumor public.

My entire universe has been upended. I don’t have a romantic connection to Dustin Johnson. We also don’t have any history together, she remarked on Instagram. At Sherwood Country Club, Dustin Johnson and I first met. I have encountered him four or five times at Sherwood. Despite the fact that I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, I am confident in their character.

After resolving any concerns, the two people celebrated Johnson’s significant victory in Augusta in November 2020. She gushed on Instagram when he won the Masters, “Honey, I’m forever & always your biggest fan. I am really happy for you, @djohnsonpga. About two years later, in April 2022, the couple got married.